How to stop Facebook from collecting your data

Here we will be detailing how you can stop Facebook from tracking your online activity.

has not been able to recover its public trust since its scandal. Public trust has fallen even more ever since the company announced that it will be changing 's privacy policy so that user data can be shared between all of its apps. Then it came under fire for its 'off-Facebook activity-tracking feature', which tracks users app and website usage on their devices. If you are one amongst many who are wanting to keep your life private from the social media conglomerate, there are a few settings that you need to change to stop it from tracking your activity. Here we will be detailing how you can stop Facebook from tracking your online activity.

What data does Facebook collect?

Before we start detailing how to stop Facebook from tracking your online activity, let's take a look at what all data does the social media giant actually collects from you.

First and foremost, Facebook tracks your basic usage patterns like when did you open one of its apps or websites, what device did you use to do so, searched for an item, what item you added to a wishlist or cart, made a purchase or donation and what did you browse. It also keeps a track of your contacts, search history, ads or products you interact with, precise location, physical address and more.

How to stop Facebook from tracking your online activities on Android/iOS

Step 1: Open the and tap the more options menu located on the top right corner on Android and on the bottom in iOS.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap the on the ‘Settings and Privacy’ option.

Step 3: Open the Settings panel and head over into the ‘Apps and notifications’ section.

Step 4: Tap on Facebook and then open the Permissions tab.

Step 5: Refuse permissions for all settings.

How to stop off-Facebook activity tracking on Android/iOS

Step 1: Open the Facebook app and tap on the More Settings hamburger icon on the top right corner on Android and on the bottom in iOS.

Step 2: Open the ‘Settings and Privacy’ tab.

Step 3: Tap on Settings.

Step 4: Now tap on off-Facebook Activity.

Step 5: Now tap on the ‘Clear History’ option to ensure that Facebook wipes off all your data.

Step 6: Now disable the option.

After you disable the option, you will stop receiving personalised advertisements based on their daily online activity. Note, that even if you have followed all of these steps, does not guarantee that the giant will stop tracking you completely. It will keep on tracking your daily basic usage inside of its apps like log in sessions, time spent and more.