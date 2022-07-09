Truecaller has an Availability feature makes it possible for the user to know if the person they are about to call is busy or not. Truecaller’s claims that the availability feature is built to help make sure you get your timing right on who you call. The feature is said to simply let other users see if it is a go-or-no for when to talk. Also Read - Truecaller new features for Android: Callers can now flash messages while calling

How does it work?

If you see a red bell icon next to that number it means that phone is on silent mode. If you see a red phone icon, it means that person is on the phone. You can also see the last time a user was active in the app through the ‘Last Seen‘ time displayed. This is used by Truecaller users who have an internet connection and are active within the app. However, there’s a condition attached to it. To be able to see someone’s availability they must have Truecaller installed and have the feature on. Also Read - Truecaller users on Android won't be able to record calls from this date

While this feature might be helpful in making sure that the caller know when a person is busy. It also could be a privacy concern for many users. Truecaller turns on this feature by default. And you could be displaying information you don’t want others to know. In such a situation, there is an option to turn this feature off. Also Read - Truecaller adds new features for Android users: From urgent messages to smart SMS experience

How to turn off the Trucaller Last Seen feature?

In order to to turn off the Availability feature, first open the application. Then on the top right, you will see three dots tap on that. Then you will see the settings option at the bottom. Tap on that and then enter the “Privacy” option. There on the top of the rest of the options, you will see the “Availability” option. You need to just toggle that off to turn off the feature.