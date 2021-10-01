How to subscribe to Flipkart Plus and get early access to discounts

With the arrival of the festive season, several e-commerce giants are bringing their special online sales. There are several festive deals and discounts available on Flipkart, which are available only to Flipkart Plus members. The service works much like Amazon Prime membership but users do not have to spend extra money on this. Also Read - Budget Redmi phones with up to 6000mAh battery, MediaTek SoC on discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart launched the Plus membership in the year 2018. Under the Flipkart Plus membership, users get benefits such as fast delivery, early access to sales, and free delivery on many products. Notably, there is no extra charge for Flipkart Plus membership and it is based on coins.

Users get coins on shopping from Flipkart, which helps them to activate Plus membership. For 12 months of Flipkart Plus membership, users have to collect 200 Super Coins.

How to earn Flipkart Plus super coins

Flipkart provides two super coins to all non-plus members and four super coins to plus members for every 100 rupees spent shopping via the platform. Flipkart Plus members can earn up to 100 super coins per order. Non-Plus members can take a maximum of 50 Coins per order.

After depositing these required super coins, you need to tap on the ‘Now Join’ button on the Flipkart Plus membership page. Now your Flipkart Plus membership is activated.

It is noteworthy that users will not lose any super coins by activating the Flipkart Plus subscription. In other words, they can use their 200 or more deposited super coins to get a discount by making any further payment.

Super coins free for students

The Flipkart Plus subscription is entirely free for students. To access, students need to log in with their Flipkart account and upload their school/college/institute ID card to get the membership.

With Flipkart Plus membership, access to better customer service and free – fast delivery options are available early during all sales. Additionally, payment is enabled and earned through super coin and exchange offers. There is an additional discount of up to 10 percent on super coin payments.

Flipkart Plus super coins validity

Flipkart Plus members can earn up to 100 super coins per order, while non-Plus members can get up to 50 super coins with each order. The deposited coins are credited to the user’s account at the end of the return date of the product. The validity of these coins expires after one year.