LinkedIn has now introduced support for its first Indian regional language, Hindi in India. With the addition of this language, LinkedIn now supports a total of 25 languages globally. When a user chooses Hindi as the language on the app, it will show their feed, profile, jobs, and even message and create content in the Hindi language. Notably, the feature is now live for both Android and iOS users in India.

The company says that India is the second-largest market in terms of members after the US, and now users in India will be able to access the platform in Hindi.

If you want to switch to Hindi on LinkedIn, here are a few simple steps.

How to switch to the Hindi language on LinkedIn

To switch to Hindi, all you need to do is go to the phone “Settings” and select Hindi as the preferred device language. For users who already use Hindi as their default device language, the LinkedIn app will automatically be available in Hindi. For desktop users, visit the LinkedIn homepage and tap on the “Me” icon. Then select “Settings and Privacy”>Account Preferences>Site Preferences. After this, select “Change” option infront of the “Language” category and tap on “Hindi” from the drop-down list.

Users who have chosen Hindi as the default language can tap on “See Translation” on posts on the home feed so that they can see the original post in Hindi. As per the company, “With the launch of Hindi, members also have the advantage of creating their LinkedIn profile in Hindi, and make it easier for Hindi speaking members and recruiters to find them for relevant opportunities. New LinkedIn members can sign up for LinkedIn in Hindi by visiting LinkedIn.com and registering for a new account.”

LinkedIn will also allow members with existing English profiles to add a second language profile in Hindi. However, adding a second language profile is currently only available on the Desktop.

For the unversed, users can create a second language profile, by going to the “Me” icon on the top of the home page and select “View Profile”. Finally, click on “Add profile in another language”.