comscore How to switch off my Apple iPhone 11: Step-by-step guide
News

How to switch off your Apple iPhone 11

How To

Here are a few simple steps to switch off Apple iPhone 11 with buttons and without buttons

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 had ditched the home button from the screen entirely, making it confusing for some old iPhone users to perform basic tasks. If you are struggling to figure out how to turn off your iPhone 11, you are not alone. Earlier, users could simply press and hold the side power button until the “Slide to Power Off” appeared after which you could just slide and switch off the handset. However, pressing a holding the side button now activates Siri on iPhone 11 model. Also Read - Flipkart Refurbished Mobiles: Apple iPhone, Samsung, Pixel devices selling with massive discounts

How to switch off iPhone 11

To turn off the Apple iPhone 11 with buttons, you need to follow these simple steps: Also Read - Apple begins iPhone 13 production at its Foxconn Chennai facility in India

  1. Press down one of the volume buttons and the side button simultaneously
  2. You will see a “Slide to Power off” option on the display
  3. Slide to switch off the phone

How to switch off iPhone 11 without buttons

If turning off the iPhone 11 with buttons is too much of a hassle for you, you can opt to switch it off without buttons as well. Here are the steps: Also Read - Apple just leaked an accessory that could change the way you use its devices

  1. Open the iPhone “Settings”
  2. Go to the “General” category and select “Shut Down”
  3. Slide the slider on the screen to shut off your iPhone 11

To turn on iPhone 11, you just need to long-press the side button until you see the Apple logo, just like for the predecessor models.

How to restart iPhone 11

To restart iPhone 11, there are a few steps that you need to follow:

  1. Press and hold either the volume button and the side button until you see the slider option on the screen
  2. Drag the slider as prompted and wait for 30 seconds for your handset to turn off.
  3. To turn it on, press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo on the display, as mentioned earlier.

For the unversed, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 14 series that might include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 11, 2022 1:39 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 11, 2022 2:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11

68300

iOS 13
A13 Bionic SoC
Dual - 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to switch off my Apple iPhone 11: Step-by-step guide
How To
How to switch off my Apple iPhone 11: Step-by-step guide
Flipkart Refurbished Store offering massive discount on Apple iPhones

Deals

Flipkart Refurbished Store offering massive discount on Apple iPhones

Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board

Apps

Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board

Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Check details

News

Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Check details

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is now available for purchase in India: All you need to know

Deals

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro is now available for purchase in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board

Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Check details

Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty

Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users

Twitter takes a U-turn on deleted tweet embeds: Check details

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to switch off my Apple iPhone 11: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to switch off my Apple iPhone 11: Step-by-step guide
Flipkart Refurbished Store offering massive discount on Apple iPhones

Deals

Flipkart Refurbished Store offering massive discount on Apple iPhones
Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Check details

News

Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Check details
Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users

News

Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users
How to use emergency SOS feature on your Apple devices

How To

How to use emergency SOS feature on your Apple devices

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX के 5 लेटेस्ट Emotes, जो मुश्किल गेम में भी दिलाएंगे शानदार जीत

Vivo Y15S बजट फोन हुआ और भी सस्ता, जानें नई कीमत...

कोई नहीं पढ़ पाएगा आपकी पर्सनल व्हाट्सऐप चैट, अगर कर लिया ये छोटा सा काम...

Honda Click 160 स्कूटर से उठा पर्दा, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स की पूरी डिटेल

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today 11 April: आज के बहुत सारे रिडीम कोड्स से मिलेंगे शानदार Outfits और Diamonds, यहां जानें फ्री रिवॉर्ड्स पाने का तरीका

Latest Videos

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

News

Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board
Apps
Elon Musk will no longer be a part of Twitter board
Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Check details

News

Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 13 in India: Check details
Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty

News

Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty
Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users

News

Apple s leaked accessory could mean good news for iPhone, iPad users
Twitter takes a U-turn on deleted tweet embeds: Check details

Apps

Twitter takes a U-turn on deleted tweet embeds: Check details

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers