Apple iPhone 11 had ditched the home button from the screen entirely, making it confusing for some old iPhone users to perform basic tasks. If you are struggling to figure out how to turn off your iPhone 11, you are not alone. Earlier, users could simply press and hold the side power button until the "Slide to Power Off" appeared after which you could just slide and switch off the handset. However, pressing a holding the side button now activates Siri on iPhone 11 model.

How to switch off iPhone 11

To turn off the Apple iPhone 11 with buttons, you need to follow these simple steps:

Press down one of the volume buttons and the side button simultaneously You will see a “Slide to Power off” option on the display Slide to switch off the phone

How to switch off iPhone 11 without buttons

If turning off the iPhone 11 with buttons is too much of a hassle for you, you can opt to switch it off without buttons as well. Here are the steps:

Open the iPhone “Settings” Go to the “General” category and select “Shut Down” Slide the slider on the screen to shut off your iPhone 11

To turn on iPhone 11, you just need to long-press the side button until you see the Apple logo, just like for the predecessor models.

How to restart iPhone 11

To restart iPhone 11, there are a few steps that you need to follow:

Press and hold either the volume button and the side button until you see the slider option on the screen Drag the slider as prompted and wait for 30 seconds for your handset to turn off. To turn it on, press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo on the display, as mentioned earlier.

