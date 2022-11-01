Google’s smart voice assistant is available on smartphones for quite some time now. As the name suggests, Google Assistance assists users to perform certain tasks using voice commands. You can ask the assistant to turn off your room lights, you can ask for a joke, you can simply ask for your query to be searched on the web, and do a lot more with Google’s voice assistant. Also Read - Google Meet’s new feature will let you unmute yourself easily

Ever since the smart assistant was introduced, it has had a female voice. Later in 2017, Google introduced the male voice. But the female voice is still set as default by Google. However, you can change it to the male voice and experience it, if you haven't already.

Here's how you can set the male voice on Google Assistant on your Android smartphone.

Set up Male voice on Google Assistant on Android

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll down and look for the Google tab, tap on it.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom and tap on Settings for Google apps.

Step 4: You should now see the settings for all the Google apps including Google Fit, Play, Contacts, Search and Assistant, and other connected apps. Tap on the ‘Search, Assistant and Voice’ option.

Step 5: Now, again scroll to the bottom until you see Google Assistant.

Step 6: Tap on it and tap on the ‘Assistant voice & sounds’ option.

Step 7: You will now see the two available voices of the Google Assistant: the Male Voice (in Orange) and the Female Voice (in Red).

Step 8: Tap on the Orange circle to switch to the male voice.

That’s how easily you can switch to the male voice from the default female voice. If you are tired of listening to the female voice of Google Assistant, switching to the male voice may offer you a new experience.