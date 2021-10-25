Need to take that web page screenshot to add it in your presentation or a snap from the video clip to post it on social media? The desktop operating system offers a bunch of screen-capture tools most of which are built into the device itself. Windows 11 stable build is out, but most people are still waiting for the upgrade (as it depends on hardware, ‘age of device,’ among a few other factors). Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 45,000 in October 2021: Dell Inspiron 3515, Acer Aspire 5, more

However, those lucky ones who have received the update can try out the new features. While it's a whole new chapter with the new Windows OS, taking screenshots on Windows 11 is almost as traditional as the previous OS.

If you need to capture a screenshot of something important on your PC, here are a bunch of methods that can simplify the process.

How to take a screenshot on PC in simple steps

With PrtScn key

The most easiest way to take a screenshot on the computer screen is by pressing the “Print Screen” key on your keyboard that you will find labeled as “PrtSc” in the top row near the Function keys. The option lets you copy the entire screen to the clipboard. You can then paste the screenshot into a program that displays images (Paint or MS Word) by entering Ctrl+V.

Windows Key + PrtScr

If you want to capture a screenshot of your entire screen, save it as a file then you can follow this method. On hitting the keys entire desktop will darken for a second to show that the screenshot has been captured and a new PNG file will be saved to the Pictures/Screenshots folder.

Snipping tool

This is a utility tool in Windows 10 that you can use to take a screenshot and save it as an image file without being required to first paste it into another program. to do so just open the Snipping Tool from the Start menu and in the ‘Mode’ drop down choose the shape you want for your snap. After that click on the New option and it will freeze the screen. By using the mouse you can create the screenshot which will then appear in the Snipping Tool window. Once you are done click ‘File’ and then click ‘Save As’ to save the screenshot to your desktop.

Game Bar

You can also use the Game bar to snap a screenshot by hitting the Windows key + G key. This method is useful if you are in the middle of the game and want to take a snap of that killer shot or record a video. You can set your own Game bar screenshot keyboard shortcut by heading to Settings > Gaming > Game bar.