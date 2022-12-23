How to take a screenshot on Windows 11 PC

You may be familiar with how you can take a screenshot on an Android phone or an iPhone, but it may puzzle you when it comes to taking a screenshot on a Windows 11 PC. Most PCs have the Print Screen button on the keyboard that copies the screen to the clipboard and you can paste that anywhere using the Ctrl+V option. But this can be tiring especially if you want to make changes to the screengrab. Also Read - Microsoft brings real-time voice translation to Skype: Check details

Thankfully, there is a way to take the screenshot your way. Windows 11 has a certain tool that lets you take a full-screen grab or a partial screenshot and edit it, write and doodle on it. This is how you can take screenshots on Windows 11: Also Read - Microsoft ends support for Edge on Windows 7, 8.1

Using the snipping tool

Windows 11 has a snipping tool that helps you take screenshots. Also Read - Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for 'Call Of Duty' games

Go to the Start menu and type “snipping tool” in the search box.

Now press Enter or click the app to open Snipping Tool.

Click New to start the tool with a screenshot overlay.

While you can choose any area of the screen to be used as a shot, you get options of a Rectangle Snip, Freeform Snip, Window Snip, Fullscreen Snip, among others at the top of the tool overlay.

The screengrabs you take will either be saved to the Pictures folder or the system will open the folder picker to let you choose the location.

Using the Xbox Game Bar

There is an Xbox Game Bar that comes bundled with your Windows 11 OS. It is essentially meant to assist gamers in capturing screenshots or videos of their gameplay, but you can use it to take screenshots of anything you like on Windows 11.

To use the Xbox Game Bar, press the Windows key along with G at the same time.

Now, in the top-left corner, navigate to the Capture area and select the Take screenshot option.

The screenshot will be automatically saved to the Videos/Captures folder by default.

Using keyboard shortcuts

You can use the PrtSc key to take a full-screen grab. Pressing the key copies the entire screen to the clipboard. But it is not saved anywhere. To turn this data into a screenshot, you need to open a photo editing app and paste the screengrab using the Ctrl+V option. You can edit it as per your needs and save it as a file on your PC.

Using third-party apps

In addition to inbuilt apps, you can also download and install third-party apps to take a screenshot on your Windows 11 PC.