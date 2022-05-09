How to take a screenshot on Windows 11 PC

The reasons why you might want to capture a screenshot of your PC screen are endless. From sharing details of an error message to your company’ IT team, to sharing a piece of content on social media to simply sharing a piece of information with a friend or a colleague, the applications of capturing a screenshot are practically infinite. And so, if you want to capture a screenshot of a piece of content, here are several ways you can do so on your Windows 11-powered personal computer. Also Read - Microsoft founder Bill Gates question Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter, says he could ‘make it worse’

Using Printscreen Key

One of the easiest ways to capture a screenshot on your Windows 11 PC is using the Print Screen or the 'Prtsc' key. Once you press the key, a screen shot of the entire screen will be saved on your clipboard. From here, you can use the Ctrl+V command to paste the screenshot on a photo editor such as MS Paint or a Adobe Photoshop. Or you can mail it to a colleague by directly pasting the screenshot in your mailbox.

Using Printscreen + Windows Keys

If you want to capture a screenshot and save it in a folder, the easiest way to do so would be using a combination of Printscreen and Windows keys. Once you hit these two keys, your entire desktop will flash and a PNG file of the captured screenshot will be saved in the Pictures > Screenshots folder of the PC.

Using Printscreen + Alt Keys

More often than not, you don’t need a screenshot of your entire desktop but only a screen. For such specific requirements, you can use a combination of Printscreen and Alt keys. On pressing this combination, a screenshot of the screen will be saved on the clipboard. You can then use Ctrl+V command to paste it anywhere you like.

Using Snipping tool

If you want to capture the screenshot of a more specific area of the screen, you can use the Snipping tool for the purpose. Snipping tool gives you more liberty to capture screenshot in a way that you prefer. Here are some of the options to consider:

— A rectangular snip enables users to capture contents in a box-like format.

— A Freeform snip enables users to capture a screenshot in any shape around that they prefer.

— A Window snip, on the other hand, enables users to choose a window that they want to capture.

— A Fullscreen snip enables them to capture the entire screen.