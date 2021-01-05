Snapchat is without a doubt a popular app available on most of the smartphones where we can find at least 1 Snapchat Streak going on. The photo-sharing app is our go-to to record whatever we are doing during the day. This also includes sending and receiving photos and videos but not every time. Also Read - Snapchat on New Year's: How to enable New Year-themed filters on Android, iOS?

How to take screenshots on Snapchat without others knowing? (Android, iOS)

Using Airplane mode

One workaround to save other people’s snaps without letting them know is by enabling the Airplane mode. This simple trick can let you take a screenshot of Snapchat Stories without making any noise. You just need to follow quick and easy steps:

Step 1: Open Snapchat to ensure the snaps are loaded. Just don’t open them

Step 2: Now, turn off the Wi-Fi, mobile data, and even Bluetooth

Step 3: Enable the Airplane mode and ensure there is no internet connectivity

Step 4: Now, just open Snapchat again, open the loaded snaps, take a screenshot, and you are done. After 30 seconds or more, turn on the internet connection, and you just saved the snaps without notifying those people of the deed.

Using Another phone to record

This is the simplest of the tricks to take a Snapchat screenshot without notification. You just need to open the Snapchat Story and record the desired Story via another smartphone. For images, you just need to click a picture of the snap. Once this is done, you can just edit the image by cropping it or adding other edits for further usage.

Using screen recording

Be it an Android or iOS device, there is support for native screen recording. All you need to do is enable the screen recording mode (from the notification shade in Android and Notification Centre in iOS). Once this is done, the screen starts recording and you and head to the Snapchat app, open the snap you want to save, and stop the recording once it’s done. Following this, you can just crop out the unnecessary footage and keep the one you want.

You can also use third-party screen recording apps that can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or the App Store and you are good to go. One thing worth noting is that is mainly for capturing a video posted on Snapchat.

Using third-party apps

There are various apps available too for you to take a screenshot of a Snapchat Story with ease. There are apps such as SnapSaver (Android) and Sneek-a-boo (iOS) for this.

With SnapSaver, you need to download the app from the Google Play Store and open it. Now, you can choose from options such as screenshot, Screen Recording, Burst Screenshot, and Integrated and then head to Snapchat. Just open the Snapchat Story you want to take a screenshot of, tap on SnapSaver’s camera icon that appears on the screen, and you will be able to secretly screenshot Snapchat Stories.

With Sneek-a-boo, you need to get the app and log into your Snapchat via the app. Once you are logged in, all the Snapchat Stories will show up on the app and you can easily take a screenshot of any required Story and no one would know.

Using Google Assistant

Another Snapchat screenshot hack is the use of our beloved Google Assistant. You have to open Snapchat and open the snap you want. Once this is done, summon Google Assistant, and ask it to take a screenshot of the desired snap by either verbal or written command. This way, you get a screenshot on Snapchat without others knowing.

However, there is one drawback; the screenshot isn’t directly saved and you would have to send it to another app such as Gmail or more to get a copy of it.

Using the Android Mirror feature

This is one hack that is a task. You need to enable the screen mirroring feature on Android via the Settings and cast the device on another screen such as a TV. Once the screen is mirrored, you can open Snapchat, record the Snapchat video, or take an image of the Snapchat story via another smartphone, add some edits, and you are good to go. Although, the aforementioned hacks seem easier.

We hope the hacks we mentioned provide with the ease of capturing someone else’s Snapchat Stories without worrying that they will know. Just ensure, this is done purely for fun and is not intended to harm the privacy and security of any person. If this is ensured, you don’t need to worry much!