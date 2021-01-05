comscore How to take screenshot on Snapchat without others knowing
  • Home
  • Apps
  • How to take a screenshot on Snapchat without the other person knowing?
News

How to take a screenshot on Snapchat without the other person knowing?

Apps

You can easily see save Snapchat Stories of other people without having to tell them. Here's how you can do so with these hacks

snapchat

Snapchat is without a doubt a popular app available on most of the smartphones where we can find at least 1 Snapchat Streak going on. The photo-sharing app is our go-to to record whatever we are doing during the day. This also includes sending and receiving photos and videos but not every time. Also Read - Snapchat on New Year's: How to enable New Year-themed filters on Android, iOS?

This is when the ‘fear of missing out,’ popularly called FOMO is all over us and we just want to know and possibly save others’ snaps without letting them know since Snapchat notifies users when a screenshot is taken. And we have a few hacks for you to do exactly that. Hence, keep on reading to know more about how you can take a screenshot of others’ snaps on Snapchat without them knowing. Also Read - Snapchat's astrological feature lets you test compatibility with your friends

Also Read - OnePlus, Snapchat bring a new Augmented Reality lens to celebrate Diwali

How to take screenshots on Snapchat without others knowing? (Android, iOS)

Using Airplane mode

One workaround to save other people’s snaps without letting them know is by enabling the Airplane mode. This simple trick can let you take a screenshot of Snapchat Stories without making any noise. You just need to follow quick and easy steps:

Step 1: Open Snapchat to ensure the snaps are loaded. Just don’t open them

Step 2: Now, turn off the Wi-Fi, mobile data, and even Bluetooth

Step 3: Enable the Airplane mode and ensure there is no internet connectivity

Step 4: Now, just open Snapchat again, open the loaded snaps, take a screenshot, and you are done. After 30 seconds or more, turn on the internet connection, and you just saved the snaps without notifying those people of the deed.

Using Another phone to record

This is the simplest of the tricks to take a Snapchat screenshot without notification. You just need to open the Snapchat Story and record the desired Story via another smartphone. For images, you just need to click a picture of the snap. Once this is done, you can just edit the image by cropping it or adding other edits for further usage.

Using screen recording

Be it an Android or iOS device, there is support for native screen recording. All you need to do is enable the screen recording mode (from the notification shade in Android and Notification Centre in iOS). Once this is done, the screen starts recording and you and head to the Snapchat app, open the snap you want to save, and stop the recording once it’s done. Following this, you can just crop out the unnecessary footage and keep the one you want.

You can also use third-party screen recording apps that can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or the App Store and you are good to go. One thing worth noting is that is mainly for capturing a video posted on Snapchat.

Using third-party apps

There are various apps available too for you to take a screenshot of a Snapchat Story with ease. There are apps such as SnapSaver (Android) and Sneek-a-boo (iOS) for this.

With SnapSaver, you need to download the app from the Google Play Store and open it. Now, you can choose from options such as screenshot, Screen Recording, Burst Screenshot, and Integrated and then head to Snapchat. Just open the Snapchat Story you want to take a screenshot of, tap on SnapSaver’s camera icon that appears on the screen, and you will be able to secretly screenshot Snapchat Stories.

With Sneek-a-boo, you need to get the app and log into your Snapchat via the app. Once you are logged in, all the Snapchat Stories will show up on the app and you can easily take a screenshot of any required Story and no one would know.

Using Google Assistant

Another Snapchat screenshot hack is the use of our beloved Google Assistant. You have to open Snapchat and open the snap you want. Once this is done, summon Google Assistant, and ask it to take a screenshot of the desired snap by either verbal or written command. This way, you get a screenshot on Snapchat without others knowing.

However, there is one drawback; the screenshot isn’t directly saved and you would have to send it to another app such as Gmail or more to get a copy of it.

Using the Android Mirror feature

This is one hack that is a task. You need to enable the screen mirroring feature on Android via the Settings and cast the device on another screen such as a TV. Once the screen is mirrored, you can open Snapchat, record the Snapchat video, or take an image of the Snapchat story via another smartphone, add some edits, and you are good to go. Although, the aforementioned hacks seem easier.

We hope the hacks we mentioned provide with the ease of capturing someone else’s Snapchat Stories without worrying that they will know. Just ensure, this is done purely for fun and is not intended to harm the privacy and security of any person. If this is ensured, you don’t need to worry much!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 5:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked
Mobiles
Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked
Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today

Gaming

Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked

Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Know how to take a screenshot of snaps on Snapchat without others knowing?

How To

Know how to take a screenshot of snaps on Snapchat without others knowing?
How to apply New Year-themed Snapchat filters on Android, iOS

How To

How to apply New Year-themed Snapchat filters on Android, iOS
Snapchat's astrological feature shows your compatibility with friends

News

Snapchat's astrological feature shows your compatibility with friends
OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali: How to use

News

OnePlus, Snapchat launch a new AR lens for Diwali: How to use
Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

News

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo के इस स्मार्टफोन ने तोड़ा AnTuTu रिकॉर्ड! मिल सकते हैं जबरदस्त फीचर्स

BSNL का तगड़ा ऑफर, अब 31 मार्च तक करें सस्ते में रिचार्ज

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi Mi 10i भारत में लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में आई खराबी, फ्री में ठीक करेगी कंपनी

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked
Mobiles
Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked
Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today

Gaming

Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications
FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Gaming

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers