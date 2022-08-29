Screenshots can come in handy especially when you want to remember a piece of information that you cannot download otherwise. A funny meme, itinerary of an event or publication details of a book that you are reading online to share with your friend, screenshots can help you save information or hold on to it without going through the hassle of downloading it. Capturing screenshot on a smartphone usually requires users to press two buttons (power and volume) simultaneously. On a personal computer, it requires a bunch of additional steps. Also Read - Sony increases PS5 prices in several markets, will Xbox be next?

So, if you want to capture a screenshot in a Windows 10 or a Windows 11 PC, here is what you need to do: Also Read - How to restore deleted emails in Gmail, Outlook: A step-by-step guide

How to take screenshots on Windows 10

Using Print Screen Also Read - How to connect your Android smartphone with your Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

Press the Print Screen (also known as PrtScn) key to take a screenshot of your whole screen. Your screenshot will be copied to the clipboard but not saved as a file. After that, you will have to save the image by pasting it on an image editing program such as MS Paint.

By selecting ‘Use the Print screen key to launch screen snipping’ in Settings > Ease of Access > Keyboard, you can also configure the PrtScn button to launch the Snip & Sketch tool.

Using Windows + Print Screen

Press the Windows key + Print Screen key to take a screenshot of your complete screen and it will be saved instantly. The screenshot will be saved to the Pictures > Screenshots folder once your screen briefly dims to signal that you have just captured a screenshot.

Snipping Tool

You can open the Snipping Tool to capture a screenshot on a Windows 10-powered PC. You can either search for it in the search or open it easily by pressing Windows key + Shift key + S .

Although a rectangular snip is the default type, you can also take free-form, full-screen, and window snips.

Snipping Tool automatically copies screenshots to the clipboard but does not save them by default. Users will have to save it manually by pressing Control + S to save it.

You can use this technique to capture a screenshot in Windows 11 as well.

How to take screenshots on Windows 11

Using Print Screen

Users will be able to capture a screenshot by simply pressing the Print Screen key. This screenshot will be save on your clipboard. Users can paste in a document or an image editing software to save it.

Using Print Screen as Snipping Tool

You can use the PrtSc key for opening the Snipping Tool if you don’t want to use Windows logo key + Shift + S combination.

You can use the Print Screen key to open the Snipping Tool by the following method: