News

How to take screenshots on Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook

How To

To make things easy for you, we have created a complete guide on how to take screenshots on a laptop, both Windows and Mac. Take a look at the steps here.

how to take screenshots on laptop

Representational image

The last one year has been difficult for us all. In 2020, laptops have become an integral part of all our lives as remote work becomes the new normal. This makes it important for us to know the keyword shortcuts as that will make work much easier and simpler for us. Also Read - Windows 10X to get Modern Standby feature to help laptops wake up quickly

One of the things that we often need to do during work is take screenshots. Most of us know how to take screenshots on our Android smartphone or iPhone but most of us have no idea how to take a screenshot on a Windows laptop or Apple MacBook. To make things easy for you, we have created a complete guide on how to take screenshots on a laptop, both Windows and Mac. Take a look at the steps here. Also Read - Apple's M2-powered MacBook Pro to be launched in 2021: Report

How to take screenshots on Windows 10

There are many ways to take screenshots on a Windows 10 laptop. Also Read - Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

#Process 1

STEP 1: First press the Windows key + Print Screen

STEP 2: Head over to the Pictures library on the laptop by launching Explorer (Windows key + e)

STEP 3: Click on Pictures in the left panel.

STEP 4: Open the Screenshots folder and you will find the screenshot saved there with the name Screenshot + number.

How to take screenshots on laptop

Representational image

#Process 2

STEP 1: Another process to take screenshots on your Windows laptop is by pressing the Print Screen key

STEP 2: Then open MS Paint on the laptop

STEP 3: Press ctrl + v to paste the screenshot in Paint

STEP 4: You can then save the screenshot and use it as required.

How to take screenshot of the current window on Windows 10

There’s also a way to take a screenshot of an app or window you’ve opened. Check out the steps here.

STEP 1: First click on the app you want to take a screenshot. Ensure that the app is in the foreground and not behind other open apps.

STEP 2: Press alt + Print Screen keys together

STEP 3: Next open Microsoft Paint.

STEP 4: You will then need to press ctrl + v to paste the screenshot of the open window in MS Paint. The screenshot can be saved from there.

How to take screenshots on laptop

Representational image

How to take a screenshot of a part of the screen in Windows 10

STEP 1: Open the Snipping Tool. Just head over to the Start menu > All programs > Accessories.

STEP 2: Click the down arrow next to New

STEP 3: Select Rectangular Snip or Free-form Snip. The Rectangular Snip lets you capture a rectangular screenshot while the Free-form Snip allows you to draw any shape on screen and takes a screenshot of that part.

STEP 4: You can use the Snipping tool to annotate the screenshot.

STEP 5: Save the screenshot on your laptop.

How to take screenshots on laptop

Representational image

How to take a screenshot on MacBook

STEP 1: First press and hold these three keys together: Shift, Command, and 3 on your MacBook

STEP 2: Click on the thumbnail shown in the corner of your MacBook screen and edit the screenshot.

STEP 3: You can also wait for the screenshot to save to your desktop.

  Published Date: December 29, 2020 4:49 PM IST

Best Sellers