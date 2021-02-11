Tech tips: How to take screenshots on Windows laptop, Apple MacBook

A lot of us are still working or studying from home due to the pandemic. During this time, you will need to take screenshots. Even though capturing a screenshot is an easy task, steps to do it vary on both Windows and macOS. Both come with their own set of commands to do so and many will find it slightly challenging, as they are not easy as Android and iOS. Here we will be listing down ways you can capture a screenshot on Windows and macOS. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications, when is it coming to India?

How to take screenshots on Windows

With snipping tool

Open the Start Menu and search for “Snipping Tool”.

Open the app, which will bring a pop-up offering you with screenshot options like ‘New’, ‘Mode’, ‘Delay’, ‘Cancel’ and ‘Options’.

Tap on new, and to take a screenshot in freeform.

In the ‘Mode’ option you can select the kind of screenshot shape you want.

Using Print Screen option

Head over to the window you want to take a screenshot off.

Tap the ‘PrtScn’ to take a screengrab inside of your clipboard.

You can now paste the screengrab onto a software that displays the image like Paint.

Screenshot of a specific portion without snipping tool

Tap Windows + Shift + S together.

This will bring up a screenshot window, where you will be able to drag the mouse and select the portion you want to screenshot.

After this, you can head over to Paint to paste the screenshot from your clipboard.

Directly save the screenshot

Tap the Window key + PrtSc button.

This will then take the screenshot of the entire screen and store it in the ‘Pictures’ folder under a subfolder called ‘Screenshots’.

For gamers

While playing games, gamers can tap the Window key + G, this will bring up a game overlay.

Click on the Camera icon.

The screenshot will be saved in the ‘Videos’ folder under a subfolder called ‘Captures’.

Steam gamers can also tap the F11 button to take a screenshot that can be accessed within the ‘Steam’ folder.

How to take screenshots on macOS