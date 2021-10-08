A computer virus is a common phenomenon but it is susceptible to your pocket computer as well. The cynical coders use the malicious software to steal the precious data on your phone and generate revenue out of it by selling it on the dark web. Phones are vulnerable to both internal and external damage. But the internal damage usually comes disguised in the form of apps, ads, etc. As cited by Norton, miscreants use ransomware to lock devices and encrypt personal data. Also Read - Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage

While most believe the Android devices are highly vulnerable to malware, however, a Pensar report refuting the misconception reveals that there is a surge in malicious apps posing serious threats to iPhones as well. But how do you know if your phone has a virus? While there isn’t one simple answer to that, Antivirus companies suggest that malware perform ‘repeated tasks that can take up resources on your devices’. Here are some of the important signs that your phone may have been infected by malware. Also Read - AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get 'Find My' support: You can now track them anywhere

Signs that your phone has malware

– Rapid data usage as the virus tries to run a lot of background tasks and ‘communicate’ with the internet. Also Read - Older iPhones can now click stunning macro photos using this app

-Battery drains faster as the malicious apps take up a lot of energy.

-Suspicious pop-up ads are another sign of a virus. While several sites have pop-up ads, invasive adverts in abundance are not a healthy sign for the device.

-Weird appearance of new apps on the home screen that you have barely checked on the app stores. These new apps that show up unexpectedly may contain malware.

-A slowdown in performance is another indication that your device is contaminated with malware.

Tips to fix your mobile if is infected with virus

In case any of these signs have sneaked into your phone here’s what you can do to fix it.

-Check for the most recently installed apps, if you find a certain app to have a low number of downloads and bad reviews it is advised to remove that app.

-Certain malware can hide in your browser as well. In that case, you should clear the cache in your phone settings.

-Another best practice is to install authentic antivirus software that can scan for any malicious apps on your device.

-If none of the above workarounds help reducing battery/data drainage or improve performance, the last resort would be to go for factory reset. But before you start with the process ensure to have saved all your important files from the device.