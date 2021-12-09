comscore Unable to transfer contact list from Android to your new iPhone? Here are a few simple ways
Unable to transfer contact list from Android to your new iPhone? Here are a few simple ways

Transferring data from Android to the iOS platform can be a challenging task, to make your life simple we have put a few simple tricks.

How to transfer contact from Android to iOS

Have you recently shifted from Android to the iOS platform? Is transferring important files from the smartphone to an iPHONE is giving you a terrible headache. Don’t worry most of us have faced the challenges and came out as winning warriors (at least for some part of it). While transferring app data can be daunting, it isn’t the same with contacts transfer. Also Read - Google working on a new update to speed up your Chromebook

There are a handful of ways to transfer contacts from an Android to an iPhone that you can opt for. While a few are basic, the others require a little extra effort to save and send the entire contact list. In case you are struggling, we are here to help you have a seamless transition of contacts from your old device to the new one. Also Read - Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed


How to transfer contacts from Android to iOS in two simple ways

Move to iOS app

Let’s start with the basic one first. Apple has created the Move to iOS app to help the smooth transfer of data from Android to a new iPhone. The app allows copying all your data including, photos, calendars, and email accounts in one go. Here’s what you need to do-

-First up, download the Move to iOS app from Google Play Store on your Android device.

-Once installed, open the app and tap on Continue.

-The Terms & Conditions will pop up, tap on Agree.

-You will need to grant permission to access location, contacts, calendar, storage, and SMS.

-Up next, the Find Your Code screen will appear, tap on Continue. You will then be asked to enter the code.

-On your new iPhone follow the setup process until you get the Apps and Data screen.

-Choose the ‘Move Data from Android’ option.

-Then enter the code that is displayed on the iPhone on your old Android device.

-Following this, a Transfer Data screen will show where you will need to select the content you want to transfer. Select Contacts, and tap Next.

-Keep the devices idle until the process gets complete, once done tap on Done on the Android device, and Continue on your iPhone.

Using VCF file

-Open your Contacts app on your app, alternately if your contacts are synced to your Google account you can go to contacts.google.com

-You can pick select contacts or the entire list, then tap the three dots menu, or gear icon to select the export/import option.

-You will find two options, tap on Export to vcf.file, if you are doing it via Google Contacts, select vCard (for iOS contacts).

-This will create a VCF file for your contacts in your phone’s storage.

-You can send this file to your new iPhone by using iTunes or by emailing it to yourself. But do remember, the same mail account needs to be signed in on your iPhone to download the file and save the list.

-You can also use your iCloud to copy the contact list, just sign in entering the credentials, then tap the Contacts option, after that tap on the three-dot menu, below you will find the export/import option. On tapping it will navigate you to the page where the system has saved the VCF file. Select it, and follow the procedure. Your entire contact list will then reflect on your new iPhone.

  Published Date: December 9, 2021 5:04 PM IST

