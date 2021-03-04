Apple has decided to make things convenient for people and the starting point of this easy data portability. The Cupertino tech major now allows people to easily transfer photos and videos from iCloud to Google Photos, thus, ensuring that people do not feel limited anymore and are able to use the non-Apple services with their Apple devices easily. Also Read - Apple iOS 14.5 beta 3 released: New features, how to install, and more

The new functionality can help people in situations when they wish to choose the Google cloud service instead of the Apple one and easily get their data transferred without much of a hassle. Here's all you need to know about the new provision.

Now transfer iCloud data to Google Photos

Apple now allows you to transfer a copy of your photos and videos on iCloud to Google Photos. This means that the iCloud data won't be hampered while the transfer is being done. This move is speculated to be Apple's safeguard prior to the antitrust investigation that can raise issues on its services' restrictive nature.

It is suggested that the service is currently available in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. There’s no word on when it will reach the other regions.

For you to transfer iCloud photos/videos to Google Photos, you have to ensure (a) you use iCloud, (b) your ApplenID supports two-factor authentication, (c) you have a Google account, and (d) your Google account has storage to receive the copy you will transfer.

One thing worth noting is that certain types of media (shared albums, smart albums, photo stream content, live photos, some metadata, and photos and videos stored in other folders or locations) won’t be eligible for the transfer process.

How to transfer iCloud data to Google Photos

You need to follow pretty simple steps to start with the transfer process from iCloud to Google Photos. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Head to the privacy.apple.com website and sign in with your Apple ID.

Step 2: Select the ‘Transfer a copy of your data’ option below the ‘Get a copy of your data’ option.

Step 3: Now click on the ‘Request to transfer a copy of your data’ and select Google Photos as the receiver option from the dropdown menu that will appear.

Step 4: Now, select the data you want to transfer (could be photos, videos, or both) and tap Continue. Now, confirm that you have enough Google Photos storage for the transfer.

Step 5: Following this, sign in to your Google account to which you want to send the copy of the data, allow Apple to initiate the process, and select the ‘Confirm Transfer option to start.

Once this is done, the transfer will take three to seven days to reflect. For more details on this, you can visit Apple’s support page.