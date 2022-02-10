How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android without losing quality

Of all the important tasks, you have decided to transfer photos from the old iPhone to that glossy new Android phone that you’d just purchased. Those who have often been carrying out this honorable task, are well aware of the struggle. But in case you are new to the club, here are a few workarounds that can make your life simple. Also Read - How to record calls using Truecaller on your Android smartphone

While cloud services allow seamless transfer of files there are third-party apps as well that enable sending photos from one device to another without compression. We are providing a simple guide on the quick transfer of photos from an iPhone to an Android phone. Also Read - Apple Spring event 2022 date: Is iPhone SE 3 launching on March 8?

How to transfer photos from iPhone to Android in simple steps

Using Google Drive Also Read - Subway Surfers developer launches new game, but this one is exclusive to Huawei's App Gallery

-Open the Photos app on your iPhone and select the photos & videos you want to share.

-Click on the Share option that you will see at the bottom left.

-Then select Drive and choose your Google account.

-Once picked, upload the files to your desired folder.

-Now, open the Drive app on your Android handset and check for the folder where you uploaded media files.

-Select all the images and videos.

-Then, click the three dots at the top right and tap on the Download button.

Using iCloud

Before starting with the process ensure that all iCloud photos are in sync on your iOS device.

-Open Settings > Photos > iCloud Photos and toggle the option on.

-Once your photos are synced, take your Android phone for the next steps.

-Open the Chrome browser on the Android phone.

-Go to iCloud.com and log in with your credentials.

-Go into the Photos section. All your synced photos will show up, hit Select.

-Then tap on Select All or select the photos manually that you want to download on your Android phone.

-After that select the 3-dot menu button on the bottom right.

-Tap on Download, once done you will find the files in the Downloads folder on your Android device.