It doesn't happen often but sometimes people do tend to switch ships and jump from iPhones to Android phone (or even vice versa). Sometimes because of affordability and other times simply to try out multi-camera setups that have become somewhat of a norm even in budget Android phones, but people do go from using one platform to another. If you are sailing one of these boats and you want to transfer all your photos and videos from your iPhone to your Android phone, here are four ways you can do so:

Using your PC

Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your PC and then unlock it.

Step 2: When prompted, give your PC access to photos and videos on your iPhone. Tap Allow on your iPhone.

Step 3: On your PC, click on the Start Windows button and then open the Photos app.

Step 4: Now select Import and then click From a Connected Device option.

Step 5: Select photos and videos that you want to import and click on the Import.

Step 6: Next, Connect your Android smartphone to your PC.

Step 7: In the notifications panel, you will see a message that says ‘Charging this device via USB’. Tap on it and then confirm your selection.

Step 8: Now select File transfer option.

Step 9: On your PC, go to the folder where you have saved all the photos and video. Select the photos and videos that you want to transfer, right click and select the Copy option.

Step 10: On your PC go to My computer option > find your Android phone > Camera > DCIM folder > right click and select Paste.

Using Google Drive

Step 1: On your iPhone, download Google Drive app and log into your account.

Step 2: Tap Add button > Upload.

Step 3: Now go to Photos and Videos.

Step 4: Select the photos that you want to transfer and then hit Upload.

Step 5: On your Android phone, open Google Drive and log into your Google account.

Step 6: Find and select the images you uploaded.

Step 7: Tap on the menu button that appears in the top-right corner of the app.

Step 8: Tap the Download button.

Using iCloud

Step 1: Sync all photos and videos on your iPhone with your iCloud account. To do so follow this thread: Settings apps > Photos > iCloud Photos > toggle the iCloud Photos option.

Step 2: On your Android phone, open Google Chrome web browser.

Step 3: Go to iCloud.com and log into your account.

Step 4: Go to the Photos section and tap on Select All option.

Step 5: Tap the three dots that appear in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 6: Then tap on Download.

Using Google Photos

Step 1: Download Google Photos on your iPhone and log into your Google account.

Step 2: Now, Google Photos will ask you if you want to sync photos in high-quality during set-up. Confirm the option.

Step 3: On your Android smartphone, open Google Photos and log into your account. You will see all your photos and videos there.