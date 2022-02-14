How to transfer playlists from Spotify to Apple Music

Have you recently switched to Apple Music? Are you finding it difficult to transfer your curated playlist from other music apps? Thankfully, there are ways to transfer your favourite playlists across music streaming services like Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music. Also Read - Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials: 1 month trials like Spotify, Amazon Music, more

And if Joe Rogan's podcast drama has encouraged you to make the switch, and somehow made Apple Music more appealing, here's the next step that you should follow.

How to transfer Spotify playlist to Apple Music

Although there's no official method for the smooth transfer of playlists from one app to another. While every streamer may not have the same comprehensive library of music or support the same file format, there are few third-party apps that can help conveniently get the job done.

Via SongShift

You can download SongShift via the App Store. Once the app is installed on your device, select the supported music services you want to transfer to and from, and then log in to each via SongShift. Once you have signed in to Spotify and Apple Music via this third-party app, click Setup Source and choose the playlist that you’d want to transfer.

Next up, select Setup Destination and then choose Apple Music. Once done, click I’m Finished, the transfer process will then initiate. The app even allows you to review the process and check if everything is in order. For this select Ready for Review and search through the matches the app has made. In case you find a glitch, select the problem match, and rematch it manually by searching for the correct song. Tap Confirm Matches when you are done and the app will then create a new playlist in your device folder. Until the leading music streaming services serve a common solution for a swift transfer of playlists, you can rely on these third-party apps that make the transfer task relatively easy except for a few hiccups.