How to transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI on iOS, iPadOS: Step-by-step guide

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now live on iOS and iPadOS. To recall, the Android version of the game was released on July 2, with an option for players to import their account data and game progress from PUBG Mobile to BGMI. The same option is being provided to iPhone and iPad users.

Krafton is offering iOS, iPadOS users the same December 31 window to migrate their data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI, like Android. Apart from that, the company has also shared a detailed explanation of data migration on the official support page for the game. Here we will be letting you know everything we know about the data migration process, and will be taking you through the steps of how you can transfer your PUBG Mobile data to BGMI on iOS.

Note: Data migration is only supported via Facebook and Twitter login methods. Apple Game Center is not supported. Not all data from PUBG Mobile will be migrated to BGMI. Also, Krafton recommends that players should initiate the data transfer process before playing the first match, as if they do and then initiate the process, it will replace all of the new data with previous data from PUBG Mobile. Also Read - How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on iPhone, iPad

How to transfer your PUBG Mobile data to BGMI on iOS

Download and open BGMI on your iPhone or iPad.

Accept all the privacy policies and terms of service.

Create a basic character.

A pop-up will now appear asking if you want to proceed with the data transfer, select Agree.

A new pop-up window will appear asking you to select the account from which you want to migrate data from. Use the account which you were using with PUBG Mobile.

A new pop-up window will appear after logging in, asking you if you want to transfer the data from your PUBG Mobile account. Tap on the agree button.

This will then initiate the data transfer process.

You can also head to the in-game settings and tap on the Transfer data option at the top right corner.

The transfer would take a few minutes and till then you will not be able to access the game.