WhatsApp has taken a major step towards making it easier for users to switch from Android to iPhone. The Meta-owned messaging app has announced that now users can transfer their WhatsApp chat history, which includes text messages, photos, videos and voice messages from their Android-enabled device to iPhones.

The development was announced by Facebook-founder Mark Zuckerberg, who in a post said, "We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone–>Android last year, and now adding Android–>iPhone as well."

Now, if you are planning to take a plunge from a smartphone running on Google's Android OS to iPhone, here's a step-by-step guide that will help you make the change. But before that, here is a list of requirements that you need to ensure before you get started.

Pre-requisites for switching WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS

— Android smartphone running on Android OS Lollipop or Android 5 or above.

— An iPhone running on iOS 15.5 or above installed.

— Move to iOS app installed on your Android phone.

— WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above installed on your iPhone.

— WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above installed on your Android smartphone.

— Both your devices must be connected to a power source.

— Both your devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

How to transfer your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS

Step 1: Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 2: A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

Step 3: Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 4: Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

Step 5: Tap the Start button on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. Next, you will be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.

Step 6: Now, tap the Next button to return to the Move to iOS app.

Step 7: Tap the Continue button to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

Step 8: Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

Step 9: Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 10: Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete.