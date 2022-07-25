comscore How to transfer WhatsApp chats to telegram on Android and iOS
News

How to transfer chats from WhatsApp to telegram

How To

Follow these simple steps tp transfer individual chats and group chats from WhatsApp to Telegram in a few simple steps.

WhatsApp

How to transfer WhatsApp chats to telegram on Android and iOS (Image: Pexels)

WhatsApp recently released the functionality that enables users to transfer all of their chat data from their old Android smartphone to their new iPhone. However, you can can now also export Whatsapp chats to Telegram in a few steps. Telegram is allowing users to import WhatsApp chats to Telegram within a few minutes. You have the option of importing the chat with or without media. The time of the import will depend on how much needs importing. Follow these simple steps tp transfer individual chats and group chats from WhatsApp to Telegram in a few simple steps. Also Read - WhatsApp is testing a new feature for disappearing messages for group and individual chats

How to transfer individual chats on Android

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on smartphone and navigate the chat that you want to transfer. Use the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner, go to More, and tap on the Export Chat option. Also Read - WhatsApp testing new unread chat filter to help you manage chats better

Step 2: WhatsApp will then show an option to export your chat with or without the media. Also Read - SBI Bank: How to check bank balance via WhatsApp

Step 3. Now, select the Telegram app from the Share menu that appears. The user will be taken to the Telegram app, where one need to select the relevant contact from the list. After selecting the contact, WhatsApp will automatically begin transferring all the messages and media to Telegram.

How to transfer individual chats on iOS

Step 1: First one WhatsApp on iPhone and open the chat that you want to transfer to Telegram.

Step 2: Now click on the contact’s profile at the top. Scroll down and tap on the Export Chat option.

Step 3: Now select the contact and then choose Import when prompted. Once imported, you can easily tell your WhatsApp messages from Telegram’s as the transferred chats will be labeled as Imported along with their timestamps.

Telegram recently announced that it has crossed the 700 million mark in terms of the monthly active users. In addition to this, the company announced the launch of Telegram Premium, which is a paid service by the company that offers users a host of additional features. “As Telegram keeps growing at rocket speed, many users have expressed their will to support our team. Today we’re launching Premium Telegram Premium – a subscription that lets you support Telegram’s continued development and gives you access to exclusive additional features,” Telegram wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

  Published Date: July 25, 2022 8:31 PM IST

