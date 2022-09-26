Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series smartphones consisting of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhone 14 series brings tons of new features including a more powerful camera setup, a customisable home screen widget and the Dynamic Island notch among other things. All these features and more are a reason good enough to ditch your old smartphone and upgrade to the new iPhone 14. Also Read - How to make stickers from photos in iOS 16: A step-by-step guide

So, if you are planning to upgrade to iPhone 14 from an old Android device, here is a detailed guide of what you need to do. But before we get into the details, there are a couple of things of things that you need to ensure. Here is the list:

— On your old Android smartphone, download and install the Move to iOS app.

— Plug your iPhone 14 and your old Android device into power.

How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14

Step 1: Turn on your new Apple iPhone 14 and place it near your Android device.

Step 2: On the Quick Start screen, tap Set Up Manually, then continue to follow the onscreen instructions.

Step 3: Look for the Apps and Data screen. Then tap Move Data from Android.

Step 4: On your Android device, download and install the Move to iOS app and then open it.

Step 5: Next, tap the Continue option and then read the terms and conditions that appear. To continue, tap Agree.

Step 6: On your iOS device, tap Continue when you see the Move from Android screen.

Step 7: Then wait for a ten-digit or six-digit code to appear.

Step 8: Enter the code on your Android device.

Step 9: Your iOS device will create a temporary Wi-Fi network. When asked, tap Connect to join that network on your Android device. Then wait for the Transfer Data screen to appear.

Step 10: On your Android device, select the content that you want to transfer and tap Continue. Leave both devices alone until the loading bar that appears on your iOS device finishes.

Step 11: After the loading bar finishes on your iOS device, tap Done on your Android device.

Step 12: Then tap Continue on your iOS device and follow the onscreen steps to finish setup for your iOS device.