How to transfer your provident fund online

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or the EPFO, in the past couple of years, has actively digitised all the services that it offers to its users. From filing nomination online to creating a new UAN number to withdrawing money from the EPF account, the organisation has ensured that all its services are easily available online. These are some of the many things that EPF subscribers can do online. Beyond this, users can also update their EPFO KYC, check their EPFO balance and file their EPF claim online. Additionally, EPF subscribers can also transfer their EPF online.

So, if you have just switched jobs and you want to transfer your PF from your former employer to your current employer, here's how you can do so.

How to transfer PF online

Step 1: Login to your EPF account using your UAN and password. Alternatively, you can just click here.

Step 2: Now, go to the Online Services option.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ option.

Step 4: Next, verify your personal information and the present PF account details.

Step 5: Once you have verified your PF account details, click on the Get Details option to view the PF account details of your previous employment.

Step 6: Next, choose either your previous employer or present employer for attesting the claim form.

Step 7: Choose one of the employers and type in your member ID or UAN.

Step 8: Now click on the Get OTP option to receive the OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 9: Now enter the OTP that you have received on your phone and hit the Submit button. You will get a message containing the OTP.

Step 10: Now, you will have to self-attest a PF transfer request form. Your employer will also be notified about your EPF transfer request.

Once your employer has approved the EPF transfer request, your provident fund will be transferred to your selected account. You will receive a notification when your EPF transfer request has been successfully processed.