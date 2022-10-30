comscore How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone
How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone: A step-by-step guide

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you transfer your Google Contacts from your old Android smartphone to your new iPhone.

  • Android users can transfer their Google Contacts to an iPhone.
  • Android users can also transfer their Google Contacts to a Mac.
  • Android users can transfer their WhatsApp chats from Android phone to an iPhone.
So, you have decided to take the leap and switch from Android to iPhone and you are looking for transferring all your data — contacts, messages and WhatsApp chats — to your new iPhone. There are lot of apprehensions around switching from Android to iPhone, particularly around the loss of data. However, these apprehensions don’t hold good anymore as tech companies have introduced new features that enable users to switch from one ecosystem to another without losing any data. Also Read - How to delete multiple contacts on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

So, here is a comprehensive guide that will help you transfer all your Google Contacts from your old Android smartphone to your new iPhone. Additionally, we have shared a guide using which you will be able to transfer your WhatsApp chat from Android smartphone to your iPhone. Also Read - Whatsapp will soon let you message yourself: Report

How to transfer your Google Contacts to your iPhone or iPad

Step 1: On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app. Also Read - Top 5 upcoming WhatsApp features you should know about

Step 2: Now tap the Contacts option.

Step 3: Next, tap the Add Account option. If you have already synced a Google Account to your device, tap the Accounts option.

Step 4: Tap Add Account option and then tap Google.

Step 5: Follow the instructions to sign into your Google Account.

Step 6: Choose which Google apps to sync with your device.

Step 7: Tap Save.

Alternatively, you can also sync all your Google Contacts on your Mac computer or MacBook laptop. Here’s what you need to do:

How to transfer your Google Contacts to your Mac computer

Step 1: On your Mac computer or MacBook laptop, open System Preferences.

Step 2: Click Internet Accounts.

Step 3: Next, click the Google option.

Step 4: Now, enter your email address and password then click Next.

Step 5: Now check the Contacts option.

Step 6: Click Done.

How to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android smartphone to iPhone

Step 1: Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 2: A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

Step 3: Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 4: Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

Step 5: Tap the Start button on your Android phone and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You will be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.

Step 6: Tap Next button to return to the Move to iOS app.

Step 7: Tap the Continue button to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

Step 8: Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

Step 9: Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 10: Tap Start when prompted and allow the process to complete.

  Published Date: October 30, 2022 6:13 PM IST
