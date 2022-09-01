Google Docs is a useful document editor that’s available online mode as well as in offline mode. Unlike some editors, Google Docs offers plenty of new features. One such useful feature not many are aware of is the translation tool. You can not only write text in the English language, but you can also translate it into your preferred language. Also Read - How to add emojis in Google Docs: A step-by-step guide

This feature can be handy if you receive a Docs file and want to translate the entire file into some other language, for example: Hindi. Having said that, let’s see how you can easily translate a Google Docs file into some other language. Also Read - Google Docs is getting support for emoji reactions: How to use it

How to translate Google Docs files into other languages

Step 1: Open Google Docs on your PC or smartphone. Also Read - How to save a Google Doc as PDF file and share it on mobile, desktop

(You can either write something and then translate it or directly translate a written docs file.)

Step 2: Tap on the Tool button on the top bar.

Step 3: Once you tap on Tools, you should be able to see the Translate document option. Tap on it.

Step 4: Now, enter the title you want to give to the new document which will be translated.

Step 5: Tap on Choose Language and select your preferred language.

(You can choose several Indian languages including Hindi.)

Step 6: Lastly, tap on Translate.

Once you do the last step, the document will then be translated into the language you selected. The translated document will be opened in a new tab. After the document is translated and opened, you can download and save it on your computer. You can also share the link to the translated Docs file.

To download the document, tap on File, followed by Download, and then select the format. Once you tap on format, the document will then start downloading.

To share the file, tap on the Share button on the top right, next to your profile. And then tap on Copy link. Make sure you tap on “Anyone with the link” before copying the link and sending it to others.