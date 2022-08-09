How to translate Instagram DMs automatically to different language

Instagram direct messages (DMs) have turned out to be very important for the platform. The DMs are used for peer-to-peer communication. However, even businesses use it to communicate with their customers. A lot many times, the user communicates in a different regional language compared to businesses. Instagram has taken cognizance of such a situation and has introduced a feature where users can translate each and every message shared on that specific chat. Also Read - Instagram to start testing ultra-tall photos just like full-screen Reels

Here’s how you can automatically translate DMs on Instagram Also Read - Instagram expands its NFTs test to 100+ countries; Mark Zuckerberg reveals his own NFT

-Open the Chat of the business you want to translate all texts of. Also Read - Smartphone users in India are spending up to five hours daily on apps: Report

-Tap on the name of the business on top

-You’ll see the Chats settings page with multiple options like Theme, Vanish mode and more

-Scroll down to the ‘More Actions’ button and tap on it

-Once you open More Actions, you see the option to translate all messages to your preferred language. Toggle on the ‘Translate messages’ option

-Once on, all the messages sent by the business will be translated to your preferred language.

-You’ll also be able to see the text in the original language in the chat

Note: Instagram won’t notify the other party about the automatic translation being on. In fact, if the contact turns on translation, you’ll not be notified about it either.

You can also change the primary language you use on Instagram. To change the language that you use in the Instagram app, you can adjust your language settings.

Here’s how to change the language used on the Instagram app:

-Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

-Tap more options in the top right, then tap Settings.

-Tap Account, then tap Language.

-Tap the language you’d like to use.

-To change the language that you use in the Instagram app for iPhone, you’ll need to update your iPhone settings:

-Tap profile or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

-Tap more options in the top right, then tap Settings.

-Tap Account, then tap Language.

-Tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions.