How to translate text on your Android phone using Google Lens

Here's how you can use Google Lens and easily translate text on your Android smartphone.

Your Android smartphone can do a lot of things using AI. As the operating system gets updated every year, it gets a couple of useful features. One such feature, which you may not know existed is the Google Lens’ translation feature. Also Read - Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web

The Google Lens app offers plenty of features and the translation feature was introduced a few years back. However, not many know that you can easily translate text on your Android smartphone with just a couple of taps. Also Read - Google brings Translate feature to JioPhone users via Assistant

In this article, we will show you how you can translate any text on your Android phone almost instantly. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Google Lens: Here is how to copy text from a paper to your desktop or laptop

How to translate text on your Android smartphone

There are different ways of using the translation feature of Google lens, however, the easiest way is to go to the app and scan the text.

Step 1: Open the Google Lens app on your Android smartphone. If you do not have the app installed, you can easily download it from PlayStore.

Step 2: Once you open the app, tap on the camera button, which is on the right side of the search bar.

Step 3: Now, the AI camera of the Google Lens will open, all you need to do now is tap on the Translate option. It’s on the left side beside the Text option.

Step 4:  (i) To translate text from a physical image or from anything in front of you, point the camera towards the image or object, and in less than a second, the text will be translated.

(ii) If you want to translate text from a document or image on your smartphone, or let’s say you are reading a blog post and spot a text in some unknown language, you can simply take a screenshot of it and open it on Google Lens to translate it. To do that, tap on the gallery button that’s on the left side of the camera shutter in Google Lens, once you tap on it, select the image and it will open and automatically get translated.

(If the text is in any other language than English, it will be translated into English. For example: If the text is in Hindi, it will be translated into English. You can also select the language you want the text to be translated in.)

That’s it. That’s how easily, you can translate text quickly on your Android smartphone.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 6:22 PM IST
