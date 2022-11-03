comscore How to translate text using your iPad's camera (iPadOS 16)
News

How to translate text using the camera on iPad with the latest iPadOS 16

How To

Apple's latest iPadOS 16 improves the translation app and it allows a user to translate text using the iPad's camera.

Highlights

  • iPadOS 16 has updated the translation feature on iPads.
  • The translation app now uses the iPad's camera for quick translation.
  • You can translate everything that your iPad's camera can see.
Apple iPad Pro

iPadOS 16 was released last month for all eligible iPads. The new OS also updated the translation app which was introduced in iPadOS 15. The updated translation app allows the iPad to use the camera for translating text simply by clicking a picture. Also Read - Apple's iPhone 15 series to use Qualcomm's 5G modem

The feature is pretty easy to use and works similarly to that of the competitor Google’s Lens. This feature is handy, especially for iPads as you can easily translate books or research papers from different languages for your studies or work. It can also be used for translating street signs or wall posters on the way to your home. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 available under Rs 55,000 on Flipkart, Amazon in India: Check offers here

Here’s how you can use the new updated translation feature on the iPads running on iPadOS 16 to translate text instantly using the camera. Also Read - Ex-Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad admits defrauding the Californian giant of more than $17 million

Translate text using the iPad’s camera

Step 1: Open the Translate app on your iPad that’s on the latest iPadOS 16.

Step 2: Once you open the app, tap on the camera tab on the left side on your screen.

Step 3: Select the language to which you want to translate the text to on your iPad.

Step 4: Now, simply point your camera to the text and tap on the shutter button to click a picture.

Step 5: Once you tap on the shutter button, your iPad will click a picture and then translate the text. You can always change the language.

That’s it. That’s how you can easily translate text on your iPad using the device’s camera. The feature isn’t anything new for the Android system, Google’s Lens was able to do this for some time now. But now that the feature is available on Apple’s very own app for iPads, we can just say that it’s better late than never.

By the way, in case you don’t know, you can also use the Google app on your iOS device and translate text using the camera.

  • Published Date: November 3, 2022 11:20 PM IST
