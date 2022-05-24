comscore How to turn on and off auto-generated captions for videos on Instagram
News

How to turn captions on and off on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

How To

According to Instagram, the auto-generated captions feature is available in over 17 languages including Spanish, French, Hindi, Urdu, Malay and so on.

Untitled design - 2022-05-24T152345.482

Instagram has a feature called auto-generated captions for videos on the platform. This feature transcribes any video and shows it like subtitles in different languages. However, this feature is not turned on by default, you will need to turn it on manually. Users will also have a choice of turning off or on auto-generated captions for particular videos. This feature can be really helpful for users who are differently abled or use a hearing aid or those who prefer scrolling with audio off. Also Read - Instagram introduces custom fonts called ‘Instagram Sans', new gradient and layout

This feature is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Arabic, Vietnamese, Italian, German, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Tagalog, Urdu, Malay, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese and more languages. This feature was rolled out back in March this year. Also Read - Instagram is testing a new Stories layout that will just show three posts: How will it affect you

Here are the steps you need to follow to turn on or off the auto-generated captions on the platform. Also Read - How to hide Instagram followers and following list: All you need to know

How to turn captions on and off on Instagram

  1. Open your Instagram account and go to your profile
  2. Open the menu (three horizontal lines) in the top right corner
  3. Settings>Account>Captions
  4. Turn on the toggle for “Captions”

You can follow the same steps to turn off the captions toggle to turn off the auto-generated captions feature.

How to upload a video with auto-generated captions on Instagram

  1. Tap on the “+” icon on the top right corner and choose “video”
  2. Edit it as per your wish and then tap on “Advanced Settings” in the menu before publishing the video
  3. Accessibility> Show Captions
  4. Turn on the toggle

And Voila! You are good to go.

How to turn on/off captions for a single video

  1. Go to the video on Instagram and click on the three vertical dots in the top right corner
  2. Tap on “Manage Captions”
  3. Turn on/off the toggle for the video

Creators on the platform can also choose to upload a video with these auto-generated captions or turn them off even after the video is uploaded. Creators can turn these auto-generated captions off from their videos if they want. All they need to do is follow the above-mentioned steps and select “Remove captions” (Android) or go to Advanced Settings>Show Captions, turn the toggle off (iPhone).

  • Published Date: May 24, 2022 4:26 PM IST

