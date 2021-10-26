The auto-correct feature of mobile keyboards can be a gift for many and a source of annoyance to others. Auto-correct functionality can not only save a lot of time, but also keep an eye out for spelling errors and typos. Hence, saving the embarrassment of making such mistakes, especially in official mails. On the other hand, the feature can also be a problem for many users as it can make it difficult for them to type by completely altering the word they are trying to write. Also Read - How to use self-chat feature on WhatsApp to create notes, to-do list

In such cases, disabling the feature is a really good idea. If you are using Gboard, here are a few steps on how you can disable the auto-correct feature on an Android smartphone or a tablet. Also Read - Beware! this Squid game app can play off with your data

How to turn off auto-correct feature

Go to the “Settings” on the smartphone or tablet Select the “Languages and Input” option under “System” or “General Management” Tap on “virtual keyboard” This will lead you to a page with a list of installed keyboards. Select Gboard This will open the settings menu of the Android keyboard Select “Text correction” Turn off the toggle next to “Auto-correction” and that’s it

Do note that the steps to disable and enable the feature might vary a little from one handset to another. Also Read - Clubhouse will soon let users to pin links to the top of rooms

iPhone and iPad users can turn off the auto-correct feature by going to “Settings” of the device, tapping on “General”, scrolling down and then selecting “Keyboard”. Now, just turn off the toggle in front of the “Auto-Correction” option and that is it! Additionally, iOS users might also have to turn off the toggle for “Auto Capitalisation”, “Check Spellings” and “Text Replacement” to completely steer clear of the prediction functionality of the keyboard.

The “Auto-correction” feature can be turned on by simply coming back to this page and turning on the suitable toggles.