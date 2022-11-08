comscore How to turn off auto-correct on your iPhone, Android smartphone
How to turn off auto-correct on your iPhone, Android smartphone: A step-by-step guide

If you are tired of the confusion that auto-correct creates while texting and you want to disable the feature on your smartphone, here's what you need to do.

  • Auto-correct automatically corrects the spelling as you type.
  • Here's how you can disable auto-correct on your iPhone.
  • Here's how you can disable auto-correct on your Android phone.
Image: Apple

Messaging isn’t as simple as it used to be once upon a time. Over the years, messaging has become faster and more flexible. People have started interacting with their friends, friends and colleagues in text chats as they would talk to them during in-person conversations. The result of this change is the evolution of mixed languages such as ‘Hinglish’ which, as you would know, is a mix of Hindi and English. Now, keyboards on our smartphones support a number of languages, including some regional languages. What they do not have is the support for alternative or mixed languages such as Hinglish. But that doesn’t mean that users can’t use Hinglish or other similar languages while texting their friends and family. They can, as long as the auto-correct option is disabled on their devices. Also Read - WhatsApp reportedly working on a dedicated app for tablets: Here’s what we know so far

Don’t get me wrong here. Auto-correct is an incredibly useful feature as it prevents people from making atrocious spelling mistakes while typing, especially in a more formal setup. But it has also led to some of the most hilarious exchanges during texting and it doesn’t exactly come in handy while you are typing in Hinglish or talking in some other regional language while using English. For moments like these, it helps to disable this feature completely. Also Read - Telegram update brings collectible usernames, voice-to-text for video messages, Halloween stickers, more to the app

So, if you are tired of the confusion that auto-correct creates while texting and you want to disable the feature on your smartphone, here’s what you need to do: Also Read - WhatsApp gets Online Presence feature: How to use it

How to disable auto-correct on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the General Settings.

Step 3: Now tap the Keyboard option.

Step 4: Turn off the toggle button in front of the Auto-Correction option.

How to disable auto-correct on your Android phone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now scroll down to the System option.

Step 3: Next, tap the Language and Input option.

Step 4: Go to the Virtual Keyboard option and then tap on the keyboard you use.

Step 5: If you are using Google’s Gboard keyboard, follow these steps:
Step 5a: Tap the Text Correction option.
Step 5b: Then tap disable Auto-Correction option.

Step 6: If you are using Microsoft’s Swiftkey keyboard, follow these steps:
Step 6a: Tap on the Typing option
Step 6b: Now tap the Disable Auto-correct option.

  Published Date: November 8, 2022 11:54 AM IST
