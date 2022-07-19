Automatic updates ensure that your personal computer has latest features released by Microsoft and that it is secured from all bugs and vulnerabilities that might leave your personal data on the device prone to be misused by scammers. In most cases, automatic updates ease off the burden to keep a constant vigil on incoming updates and update the PC thereafter, there are circumstances where automatic updates can a tad bit annoying if not unnecessary. For instance, you might want to skip a particular update that is riddled with bugs in order to straight away download the update that fixes all issues and delivers bug fixes and new features. Also Read - Microsoft has detected a new phishing attack that can bypass multi-factor authentication: What it is, how it works

For moments like these, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you turn off automatic updates on your Windows 10-powered PC.

How to disable automatic updates on Windows 10 using Settings

This trick is useful when you want to skip a particular update until the next patch arrives. Here's what you need to do:

Step 1: Open Settings app on your Windows 10 PC.

Step 2: Now click on Update & Security option.

Step 3: Click on Windows Update option.

Step 4: Now click on the Advanced Options button.

Step 5: Scroll down to the ‘Pause until’ section and use the drop-down menu to select how long you want to stop the updates for.

Step 7: Confirm your selection.

How to disable automatic updates on Windows 10 using Group Policy

This trick can be used to permanently disable automatic updates on Windows 10. But there is a catch. Since Windows 10 Home Edition does not have Group Policy, this hack can be used only for Windows 10 Pro Edition. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open Local Group Policy Editor on your Windows 10 PC. You can do so by typing Edit Group Policy in the Start menu or taskbar search box and then pressing the Enter key. Alternatively, you can also open Run command box and type Gpedit.msc, and then press the Enter key to open the Local Group Policy Editor.

Step 2: Now, follow this path: Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update.

Step 3: On the right-side, double-click on the ‘Configure Automatic Updates’ option to open its properties.

Step 4: Select Disabled option.

Step 5: Click on Apply option and then confirm your selection by clicking on the Ok option.