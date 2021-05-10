How to silence autoplay videos on Facebook and Twitter

Facebook garnered massive success since its inception for its easy-to-use interface and engaging features. YouTube has been at the forefront when it comes to the repository of original content, but the growth of videos on Facebook has been mounting over the past few years. But while all this sounds good, the autoplay videos option (that has been available on the platform since 2017) has been one of the annoying features that we come across while opening the app. Sadly, it has been the case with almost every social media app across the internet. The feature feels nice when it plays content related to your interest, but it aggravates when some sensitive content plays by default. Thankfully, there is a workaround to silent the auto-playing video feature. If you don’t like videos deafening at you while you scroll through your feed, be it on Facebook or Twitter, here are a few simple tips that you can check. Also Read - Facebook introduces new features for better interactions on Messenger, Instagram

How to turn off autoplay videos on Facebook?

On Android app Also Read - Twitter's 'Tip Jar' feature will help you send money to others, starts rolling out now

If you are using an Android device here are the steps to follow Also Read - Facebook Neighborhoods to make it easy for locals to connect: Here's how it works

Step 1: Open the Facebook app and click the menu button at the top right of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and check for ‘Settings & Privacy,’ and then select Settings.

Step 3: Once opened, you will find ‘Media and Contacts’ while scrolling down.

Step 4: Select ‘Autoplay’ option and then set it to ‘Never Autoplay Videos.’

On iOS app

Step 1: Like on the Android app, you will find menu button on the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on ‘Settings & Privacy’ and then select ‘Settings.’

Step 3: Scroll down and search for ‘Media & Contacts.’

Step 4: Following this tap on the ‘Videos and Photos’ option.

Step 5: You will find ‘Autoplay’ and then you can disable the feature.

On web-browser

If you prefer checking your feeds on your browser and are looking for a solution to mute the autoplay videos here’s what you can do-

Step 1: Launch the Facebook app on your browser, then head to the drop-down menu at the top right of the page

Step 2: Select ‘Settings & Privacy,’ and then tap ‘Settings.’

Step 3: Search for the ‘Videos’ listing on the left-hand menu.

Step 4: Within that option, you will find a toggle where you can mute autoplay video feature.

How to turn off autoplay videos on Twitter?

On iOS, Android platform

Step 1: Open the Twitter app on your Android or iOS device and click on the hamburger-like icon at the top left of your screen.

Step 2: Select ‘Settings and privacy’ in the menu.

Step 3: Search for the ‘Data usage’ option.

Step 4: Once opened, scroll down and look for the ‘Video autoplay’ option, tap on it and set it to ‘Never.’

On browser

Step 1: First up, tap on ‘More’ in the left-hand menu, and then select ‘Settings and privacy.’

Step 2: Select ‘Accessibility, display, and languages,’ and scroll down.

Step 3: You will find ‘Data usage,’ under it you will see ‘Autoplay’ setting.

Step 4: Switch off the autoplaying of videos on your feed and you are safe from the annoying sound.