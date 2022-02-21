comscore Here's how you can turn off comments in a Facebook post
How to turn off comments in a Facebook post

While Facebook doesn’t allow users to restrict comments on personal posts, it does enable them to put certain people in Restricted List.

Social media can be a tricky place to navigate when sharing personal views or images. Sometimes, feedback in the form of comments on Facebook is welcomed, other times it’s not. Then there are times when the discourse on a post gets complicated such that you want to disable commenting on it completely. Sadly, there is no way Facebook users can turn off comments on posts on their Facebook wall.
Users can, however, do so in case of group posts. The only caveat is that only group admins can turn off comments on a post in a Facebook group. So, if you are a group admin and you want to turn off commenting on a specific post, here’s what you need to do: Also Read - New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

How to turn off comments in a Facebook post

Step 1: Open the Facebook app or the social media platform’s web interface. Also Read - WhatsApp is bringing a Facebook-like feature to Business accounts

Step 2: From your Feed, click Groups in the left menu and select your group. Also Read - Meta’s updated values include ‘Meta, Metamates, Me’

Step 3: If you don’t see Groups, click the See More option to see the group.

Step 4: Now, go to the post you want to turn off comments for.

Step 5: Next click the three dots and then select Turn off commenting.

While Facebook doesn’t allow users to restrict comments on personal posts. What users can do instead is to add the Facebook friend in a Restricted List. Now, adding a friend in the restricted list will enable them to see the information that is available publicly, but not the one that has been shared only with the friends on the platform.

“When you add someone to your Restricted list, you’ll still be friends with them on Facebook, but they’ll only be able to see your public information (example: your posts and profile info you choose to make public) and posts you tag them in,” says Facebook. So, here is how you can add people to the Restricted List on Facebook.

How to add people to the Restricted List on Facebook

Step 1: Open Facebook and go to the profile of the friend whom you want to add to the restricted list.

Step 2: Now click at the top of their profiles.

Step 3: Select Edit Friend List.

Step 4: Select Restricted.

  Published Date: February 21, 2022 7:04 PM IST

