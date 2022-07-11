comscore How to turn off Flash messages on Android phones
How to deactivate Flash messages on Android phones

Flash messages can be annoying at times and you may want to get rid of them. Here's how you can deactivate flash messages on your Android smartphone.

Turn off Flash SMS

If you are an Android user, you may have seen a different type of pop-up message by your carrier that isn’t anything like a regular SMS.

Such messages are called flash SMS and they are usually sent by carriers. Unlike a regular SMS by your carrier that is intended to inform you about your data or plan, flash messages are distinct types of messages that are sent to grab your attention. And unfortunately, they don’t go away until you close them.

Flash messages are sent once in a while by carriers to tell you about your existing data plan so that you don’t end up finishing your entire plan. However, these days, carrier companies also use flash SMS messages for sending some promotional offers, for instance: to advertise a new recharge pack.

Flash SMS messages like these can be annoying at times and you may want to get rid of them. Thankfully, there’s a way that you can turn off flash messages on Android smartphones.

Today, in this article, we will show you how you can turn off flash SMS messages on your Android device.

The method for turning off flash messages is different for every carrier. But, it is possible and you can disable the flash SMS feature on Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and BSNL.

Airtel Carrier 

Step 1: Head to your phone’s app tray and look for the ‘Airtel Services’ app and Tap on it.

Step 2: Tap on airtel Now.

Step 3:  Tap on Star/Stop.

Step 4: Finally, click on Stop.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Carrier 

Step 1: Search for the ‘Vodafone services’ app on your phone and Tap on it.

Step 2: Tap on Flash.

Step 3: Tap on Activation.

Step 4: Click on Deactivate.

Vi users can also send ‘CAN FLASH’ SMS to 199 to deactivate the flash SMS feature.

Reliance Jio Carrier 

For Reliance Jio users, you need to sign out and uninstall the My Jio app on your phone to stop receiving flash messages. If you still receive flash messages, contact the Jio customer care number and get the flash messages service deactivated manually.

BSNL Carrier 

Step 1: Search for the ‘BSNL mobile’ app on your phone, that’s basically the toolkit app of the BSNL carrier. Once you find it, open the app.

Step 2: Tap on BSNL Buzz Service.

Step 3: Click on Deactivate.

Published Date: July 11, 2022 10:58 PM IST
  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 10:58 PM IST

