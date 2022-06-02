How to turn off "Hey Google" command on Pixel phones, Use Power button instead

Google Assistant is way too handy for asking and solving doubts. With Assistant on phones, you can ask different questions, control smart home devices, and even solve a math problem. And the Assistant gets way more responsive when you own a Pixel device. Also Read - Google Chrome new feature: Google working on new code to reduce spam

It's primarily because both the Assistant and the Pixel phone are technically one, as Google has made both, and it is such that the Assistant works pretty well on a Pixel device. However, if you own multiple Google Home devices at your home, all of them could get awakened at once when you say -"Hey Google." Here's when you may want to turn off the "Hey Google" feature and instead use the phone's power key for activating the Google Assistant. In this article, we'll show you exactly that.

How to turn off “Hey Google” on Pixel phones

1. Open Settings on your Pixel phone.

2. Scroll down and look for Apps. Tap on it.

3. Here, find Assistant and click on it.

4. Click on the Say “Hey Google” option.

5. Lastly, tap on the toggle button next to “Hey Google” to turn off the command on your Pixel phone.

Now, the “Hey Google” functionality will be disabled and you won’t be able to activate Assistant by voice command. However, you can use the power button to activate the Google Assistant. Let’s see how to do that.

Use Power button to activate “Hey Google” on Pixel phones

1. Open Settings on your Pixel phone.

2. Scroll down and look for System. Tap on it.

3. Next up, look for the Gestures option and tap on it.

4. Scroll to the bottom and you will see Press and hold power button, click on it.

5. Finally, toggle on Hold for Assistant option.

Now, you can simply hold your Pixel phone’s power button to activate the Google Assistant. With this, you no longer have to worry about your phone’s assistant getting activated when you say “Hey Google” to other Google Home devices at your home.