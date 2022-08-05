comscore How to turn off Read Receipts on your iPhone: Step-by-Step Guide
How to turn off Read Receipts on iPhone (Two methods)

Apple allows you to turn off read receipts on your iPhone with iOS. Whether you are using the newest iPhone or an older iPhone, you can easily turn off read receipts in the Messages app and save yourself.

Ever since the inception of Apple, the focus was on the privacy factor of all of its devices. iPhones, which are said to be the most practical devices when it comes to privacy, offer several privacy-centric features. Besides the other features that make your iPhone safe and uncompromised to any phishing, Apple also offers simple privacy features that you may want to turn on right away. Also Read - Made in India iPhone 14 to compete with Made in China iPhone 14 for the first time: Analyst

We are talking about iMessage here and its read receipts feature. If you don’t want someone in your contacts to spy on you and see if you have read all their messages, you can disable the read receipts feature. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to permanently erase data from your Apple device

Whether you have the newest Apple iPhone 13 or any other older models in the last couple of years, you can use this feature of iMessage to step up your privacy game. In this story, we will show you how you can turn off read receipts on your iPhone. Also Read - Apple will soon start showing ads in the App Store's Today tab

How to turn off read receipts on your iPhone

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone and scroll down until you find the Messages app.

Step 2: Tap on the Messages app.

Step 3: Scroll below and find the option that says “Send Read Receipts” and tap (uncheck) on it to turn it off.

Now, no one in your contact list will be able to see if you have read their message, in other words, won’t show read receipts.

How to turn off read receipts for Individual contacts

Step 1: Open a contact in your Message app for whom you want to turn off read receipts.

Step 2: Tap on the name of the contact on the top.

Step 3: Tap on Send Read Receipts to uncheck it.

This way the read receipts will be hidden only for this particular contact.

That’s how you can easily turn off read receipts on your iPhone in the Messages app and save yourself.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 10:11 PM IST

