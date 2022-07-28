comscore How to turn on auto-correct and predictive typing on iPhone
News

How to turn on auto-correct and predictive typing on iPhone

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can turn the auto-correct and predictive typing feature on iPhones on or off.

Apple iPhone

Image: Apple

Apple’s iPhones are loaded with features that make it easy for users to perform basic tasks such as saving an image as a PDF or scanning text in photos and use them while typing a message or may be an email. In addition to this, iPhones also come with features that enable users to type faster by predicting the text that users are about to type based on what they are talking about. The feature called Predictive Type enables users to write and complete entire sentences with just a few taps. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

There is another feature called auto-correct that uses the keyboard dictionary to spellcheck words as users type. It automatically corrects misspelled words for the users. This feature is useful particularly if you are typing in English. but it can be annoying if you prefer using Hinglish (Hindi + English) or slang words used on the internet. So, if you are new to iPhone, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can turn the auto-correct and predictive typing feature on iPhones on or off. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 rear camera lenses suffering from quality issues, but no impact on September launch

How to turn on auto-correct on Apple iPhone via Settings app

Step 1: First, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Also Read - Apple products will get big discounts in China between July 29 to August 1

Step 2: Now, scroll down to General Settings and tap it.

Step 3: Next, scroll down on the Keyboard option and tap it.

Step 4: Now, toggle on the Auto Correction button.

How to turn on predictive typing on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to General Settings and tap it.

Step 3: Now, scroll down on the Keyboard option and tap it.

Step 4: Now, toggle the Predictive button on.

How to turn on auto-correct on Apple iPhone via the keypad

Step 1: While editing text, touch and hold the Emoji key or the Switch Keyboard key.

Step 2: Now tap the Keyboard Settings.

Step 3: Now, turn off Predictive option.

How to turn off predictive typing on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down to General Settings and tap it.

Step 3: Scroll down on the Keyboard option and tap it.

Step 4: Now, toggle the Predictive button off.

Alternatively, you can also turn off the Predictive typing feature by touch and holding the smile emoji or the globe icon. From the Keyboard Settings, turn off Predictive feature.

  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 7:42 PM IST

