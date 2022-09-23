Earlier this year, Apple launched the iPhone 14 lineup including the specced out iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The new Pro models bring the much-anticipated feature to the iPhone, the Always-On-Display (AOD), finally. However, Apple’s way of putting the Always-On-Display on iPhones is completely different than what the Android counterparts are doing. Also Read - How to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac: A step-by-step guide

iPhone’s Always-On-Display is like Apple Watch, showing off the wallpaper and most things that you see on the regular lock screen. It’s just that the screen is dim. But that’s now how it is now on Android phones, on Android, you see a Black and White AOD seeing only the clock and some useful information. Also Read - How to turn on Action Mode on iPhone 14 lineup

While iPhone’s AOD does show more things, it also drains quite a lot of battery. But there’s a cool little trick, by which you can get Android-like Black and White AOD while also getting a slighly better battery life. Let’s see how to enable the dark AOD on iPhone 14 Pro. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Check best deal on iPhone 13

How to turn on the darker AOD on iPhone 14 Pro

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max

Step 2: Scroll below and look for Focus and tap on it.

Step 3: Now, tap on Options.

Step 4: Scroll below and tap on Dim Lock Screen.

That’s it. Now, whenever you turn on Focus mode on your iPhone, the Dim Lock Screen feature will automatically turn on making your screen darker. And, now when your iPhone 14 Pro goes into AOD mode, you will see the Black and White lock screen.

After toggling on this setting, your iPhone 14 Pro’s lock screen will be completely dark, similar to Android’s Always-On-Display. You will now be seeing the date and time and some of the widgets if you have placed them on the lock screen.

By using this feature, you surely get a darker Always-On-Display, but unfortunately, this is only in the Focus mode and not in the normal mode.