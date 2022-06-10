comscore How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome
How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Google Chrome lets you make its UI darker with the help of extensions or with the system-wide dark theme on Windows and Mac.

Google Chrome 1

Google Chrome browser is one of the most used web browsers today. Mainly because of its functionalities and safer browsing experience. The app also offers Dark mode, not with the third-party extension, but also with an in-built one. Today we’ll show you how to turn on dark mode on Google Chrome in all possible ways. Also Read - Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups and do a lot more

How to Turn On the in-built Dark Mode on Google Chrome (Windows)

Chrome’s dark mode supports the system-wide dark theme of your Windows 11 or 10 machines. For that, all you need to do is head to settings and turn your PC/laptop’s dark mode. Here are the steps. Also Read - How to copy text from Photos on Android and iPhone: A step-by-step guide

1. Open Settings on your Windows PC/laptop. Also Read - Android 13 Beta 3 for Pixel phones released with Platform Stability

2. Look for Personalization and Open it.

3. Tap on Color.

4. Now, in the Choose Your Mode option, select “Dark.”

You can also head to the last option directly by searching. For that, search for Color Settings in the Search bar on your PC/laptop and head to the Color settings.

After following this method, your chrome browser will have a dark layout.

How to Turn On the in-built Dark Mode on Google Chrome (Mac)

1. Click on the Apple menu on the top bar.

2. Select System Preferences.

3. Tap on General.

4. Now, in the appearance section select “Dark.”

How to Turn On Dark Mode on Google Chrome Using Extension

1. Open Chrome on Your PC/laptop/Mac.

2. Go to chrome.google.com/webstore.

3. Here, search for a Dark theme.

4. In the displayed result choose any one theme that has a dark mode (You can try out the “Dark Theme for Google Chrome” extension).

4. Now, click on Add to Chrome and let it set up.

That’s it, your Google Chrome will now have a dark theme. That’s how you can easily turn on dark mode on the Google Chrome browser on your PC/mac.

For smartphones, you simply need to turn on your phone’s dark mode. On iPhones, you can access it by long-pressing the brightness control in the Control Center. On Android phones, you can turn it on either by going into settings or by clicking on the Dark mode in the notification panel.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 3:41 PM IST

