How to turn on dark mode on Slack

Slack has finally started rolling out its dark mode on its iOS and Android apps. The feature was initially limited to beta users and has finally been made available to all the users. If you use Slack on either of the two platforms then here is how you can enable dark mode. First things first, head over to App Store or Google Play Store and see if there is an update and grab the latest version of the app from these respective app stores. Once you have the latest version of the app, then turning on or off the dark mode is pretty simple. Here is how:

How to turn on Slack’s dark mode on iOS:

Step 1: Open the Slack app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Swipe left to open the sidebar and head to Settings.

Step 3: Tap on the toggle next to Dark mode below Advanced to apply dark theme.

How to turn on Slack’s dark mode on Android:

Step 1: Tap on the three dots on the top right corner of the Slack app on Android.

Step 2: Click on Settings.

Step 3: Here you will see a new option below Advanced called Dark Mode. By default, Dark Mode is disabled and when you tap on it, Slack shows a small notification that says “Just a heads up: toggling dark mode will restart the Slack App” and it is followed by two choices: Cancel and Continue. When you click on Continue, Slack restarts and the dark mode gets applied automatically.

At the time of writing, not every Android user have got the update that enables dark mode for Slack on Android. If you are among those who have not received the update then you can grab the latest version of the app from APKMirror but we recommend to wait for the official update available from Play Store. Slack says that Dark mode isn’t available on the desktop yet but it is working on dark mode for the desktop.