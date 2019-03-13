comscore
News

How to turn on dark mode on Slack

How To

Slack has started roll out of dark mode on Android and iOS and here is how you can enable it.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 7:18 PM IST
Slack Dark Mode Main

Slack has finally started rolling out its dark mode on its iOS and Android apps. The feature was initially limited to beta users and has finally been made available to all the users. If you use Slack on either of the two platforms then here is how you can enable dark mode. First things first, head over to App Store or Google Play Store and see if there is an update and grab the latest version of the app from these respective app stores. Once you have the latest version of the app, then turning on or off the dark mode is pretty simple. Here is how:

How to turn on Slack’s dark mode on iOS:

Step 1: Open the Slack app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Swipe left to open the sidebar and head to Settings.

Step 3: Tap on the toggle next to Dark mode below Advanced to apply dark theme.

Android Q leak video shows system-wide 'Dark Theme', permissions UI, privacy controls and desktop interface

Also Read

Android Q leak video shows system-wide 'Dark Theme', permissions UI, privacy controls and desktop interface

On iOS, it is a simple toggle while on Android, Slack users need to tap on the Dark Mode option to enable it.

How to turn on Slack’s dark mode on Android:

Step 1: Tap on the three dots on the top right corner of the Slack app on Android.

Step 2: Click on Settings.

Step 3: Here you will see a new option below Advanced called Dark Mode. By default, Dark Mode is disabled and when you tap on it, Slack shows a small notification that says “Just a heads up: toggling dark mode will restart the Slack App” and it is followed by two choices: Cancel and Continue. When you click on Continue, Slack restarts and the dark mode gets applied automatically.

Watch: Oppo 10x Lossless Zoom First Look

At the time of writing, not every Android user have got the update that enables dark mode for Slack on Android. If you are among those who have not received the update then you can grab the latest version of the app from APKMirror but we recommend to wait for the official update available from Play Store. Slack says that Dark mode isn’t available on the desktop yet but it is working on dark mode for the desktop.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 7:18 PM IST

Editor's Pick

How to turn on dark mode on Slack
How To
How to turn on dark mode on Slack
Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

News

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Gaming

How to connect Xbox One X controller with PC

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

News

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

News

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to turn on dark mode on Slack

How To

How to turn on dark mode on Slack
Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019

News

Google Hangouts shutdown starts October 2019
Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report

News

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report
WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope

News

WhatsApp: Designer posts a concept of an OLED compatible Dark Mode giving us hope
Android Q leak video shows system-wide 'Dark Theme', permissions UI, privacy controls and desktop interface

News

Android Q leak video shows system-wide 'Dark Theme', permissions UI, privacy controls and desktop interface

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Huawei P30 Pro की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी खूबियां

Poco Days सेल: शाओमी Poco F1 पर मिल रहा है 3,500 रुपये की बंपर डिस्काउंट

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किया लॉन्गटर्म वाला Flexi Annual plan, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

एयरटेल ने अपने 4G Hotspot प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब 399 रुपये से होती है शुरुआत

गूगल ने बंद किया मैसेंजिंग ऐप Allo, ऐसे डाउनलोड करें अपनी चैट, फोटो और वीडियो

News

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling
News
Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling
Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

News

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility
Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

News

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices
SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

News

SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message
Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

News

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart