Smartphones can do a lot and mobile technology is growing rapidly as we move forward. One feature that your Android smartphone has that you may not know about is the Emergency SOS feature. This isn’t something new, rather it’s available on phones for a long time but not many know about it or use it.

Emergency SOS can be a lifesaver at times when you are not able to think of anything but need help at that moment in a difficult situation. Pressing your Android phone’s power button 5 times will trigger the SOS feature and will contact your local emergency number. Depending on the region it could be 112, 911, or 999.

In India, the emergency number is 112. That said, your device will call that number when you trigger the Emergency SOS feature. However, there’s a way to keep a personal emergency number that you know.

Having a personal emergency contact number is great since it informs your known contact and also allows them to act quickly. In this article, we will show you how you can easily set up the Emergency SOS feature and add an emergency contact on your Android phone.

Before we get started, note that the steps below are for Pixel and stock Android phones but most Android phones have a similar setup.

Turn on Emergency SOS and Add emergency contacts

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android phone and tap on Safety & emergency.

Step 2: Tap on Emergency SOS.

Step 3: Now toggle on Emergency SOS.

Now, this is different for each phone. The aforesaid options will be in Pixel and stock Android phones. If you don’t find these options, simply search for ‘SOS’ or ‘Emergency’ in the search area to find the feature.

Step 4: Once you do this, go back to Safety & emergency page and tap on Emergency contacts.

Step 5: Tap on Add contact and select the emergency number that you want to add.

As said above, the process might be a little different for you depending on the device you are using. But its mostly the same for Android devices. Once you follow all steps, the Emergency SOS feature will be activated and fully set up.