comscore How to enable Emergency SOS on Android and add personal contacts
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Turn On Emergency Sos On Android And Add Emergency Contacts
News

How to turn on Emergency SOS on Android and add emergency contacts

How To

Here's how you can enable emergency SOS and add emergency contacts on your Android smartphone.

Highlights

  • Enabling Emergency SOS can be a lifesaver for you.
  • Adding personal emergency contacts could be even better.
  • Once you press the power button for five times, the Emergency SOS feature will get activated.
Android phone

Smartphones can do a lot and mobile technology is growing rapidly as we move forward. One feature that your Android smartphone has that you may not know about is the Emergency SOS feature. This isn’t something new, rather it’s available on phones for a long time but not many know about it or use it.

Emergency SOS can be a lifesaver at times when you are not able to think of anything but need help at that moment in a difficult situation. Pressing your Android phone’s power button 5 times will trigger the SOS feature and will contact your local emergency number. Depending on the region it could be 112, 911, or 999.

In India, the emergency number is 112. That said, your device will call that number when you trigger the Emergency SOS feature. However, there’s a way to keep a personal emergency number that you know.

Having a personal emergency contact number is great since it informs your known contact and also allows them to act quickly. In this article, we will show you how you can easily set up the Emergency SOS feature and add an emergency contact on your Android phone.

Before we get started, note that the steps below are for Pixel and stock Android phones but most Android phones have a similar setup.

Turn on Emergency SOS and Add emergency contacts

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android phone and tap on Safety & emergency.

Step 2: Tap on Emergency SOS.

Step 3: Now toggle on Emergency SOS.

Now, this is different for each phone. The aforesaid options will be in Pixel and stock Android phones. If you don’t find these options, simply search for ‘SOS’ or ‘Emergency’ in the search area to find the feature.

Step 4: Once you do this, go back to Safety & emergency page and tap on Emergency contacts.

Step 5: Tap on Add contact and select the emergency number that you want to add.

As said above, the process might be a little different for you depending on the device you are using. But its mostly the same for Android devices. Once you follow all steps, the Emergency SOS feature will be activated and fully set up.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 8:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to enable Emergency SOS on Android
How To
How to enable Emergency SOS on Android
Delhi to get over 100 EV charging stations in 2 months

automobile

Delhi to get over 100 EV charging stations in 2 months

Nothing ear (1) price in India hiked, Carl Pei blames increase in costs

Wearables

Nothing ear (1) price in India hiked, Carl Pei blames increase in costs

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

News

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

Motorola has announced 12GB/256GB variant of the Edge 30 Ultra

Mobiles

Motorola has announced 12GB/256GB variant of the Edge 30 Ultra

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Delhi to get over 100 EV charging stations in 2 months

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Now is the time

Gmail's Settings page on iOS gets redesign

Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke electric hybrid cars unveiled in India

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More