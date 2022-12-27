comscore How to enable Google’s Smart Lock on your Android phone
How to turn on Google’s Smart Lock feature on Android: A step-by-step guide

Want to reduce the hassle of unlocking your Android smartphone with password or pattern each time? Here's a feature that might help.

  • Google has a Smart Lock feature that enables users to unlock their device more easily.
  • It prevents users from entering the password or pattern every time.
  • This feature is available for Android smartphones.
Google Smart Lock

Image: Google

In the age of electronic devices, security is a major cause of concern for everyone. The threat to the personal data not only emanates online in the form of phishing attacks or ransomware attacks but also in the physical world in the form of events wherein the smartphones or other devices gets stolen, or someone peeps in your screen. To counter such measures, tech companies have introduced features such as passwords and patterns as a security measure. While these features increase security drastically, they also are a hassle, especially when you are using a device on the go. For such instances and more, Google has a feature called ‘Smart Lock’ that enables users to unlock their devices automatically without adding the password or pattern each time. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Tech products that died this year

Google’s Smart Lock feature has three components — on-body detection, trusted places and trusted devices. Also Read - How to type in Hindi in WhatsApp

On-body detection: It keeps a user’s device unlocked while it’s in motion. This means that once they have unlocked it, it will stay unlocked while they are holding or carrying it. The feature will lock the device it detects that the device has been put down. Also Read - Twitter restores suicide prevention feature on its platform after briefly removing it: Here's what happened

Trusted places: It allow a user to set a location where their device will stay unlocked. This is helpful for secure locations where they regularly need to unlock their smartphones, for example at home or in the office.

Trusted devices: It will allow a user to add a trusted Bluetooth device, such as a watch or in-car system so that their smartphone stays unlocked while the two are connected.

In case you want to try out this feature, here’s an easy guide for Android users.

How to use Google’s Smart Lock feature on Android

Step 1: Open your phone’s Settings app.

Step 2: Tap Security settings and then tap the Advanced Settings option.

Step 3: Now tap the Smart Lock option.

Step 4: Enter your PIN, pattern, or password.

Step 5: Tap the On-body Detection option and turn Use On-body detection on.

Step 6: Tap Trusted Devices option and then tap Add trusted device option.

Step 7: On the list of devices, tap a device.

Step 8: Now tap Trusted devices option and then add trusted places.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2022 6:11 PM IST
