comscore How to enable Low Power Mode on Apple Watch (WatchOS 9)
How to turn on Low Power Mode on Apple Watch running on WatchOS 9

Here's how you can turn on low power mode on your Apple Watch and get long hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Low Power Mode

Apple officially released the WatchOS 9 recently and it brings Low Power Mode to the Apple Watch. With Low Power Mode, you can expect to get slightly longer hours of battery life on your Apple smartwatch. In this story, we’ll see how you can turn on the feature on your Apple wearable and get more hours of usage. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max clone offered at Rs 5,850 in THIS country

Turn on Low Power Mode from Settings

Step 1: Wake up your Apple Watch and head to Settings. Also Read - How to turn on Black and White Always-On-Display on iPhone 14 Pro

Step 2: Scroll below until you see the Battery option. Once you see it, tap on it. Also Read - How to enable Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac: A step-by-step guide

Step 3: Again, scroll to the bottom and toggle on the Low Power Mode.

Step 4: Once you tap on Low Power Mode, you will be asked for confirmation while also showing a description of what the feature will do. Scroll below and either tap on the ‘Turn on’ option or the ‘Turn on for’ option.

The former will directly turn on the feature, while the latter will let you choose a specific time duration, you can then set the time duration for how long you want the feature to be running. You can choose between 1 Day, 2 Days, or 3 Days.

It probably shows the duration because you may not want to miss some of the important notifications as turning on Low Power Mode may delay some of the notifications and alerts.

Furthermore, the feature will also turn off some of the background health measures. This includes Background Heart rate measurements, Heart Rate notifications, and Blood oxygen measurements.

Turn on Low Power Mode from Control Panel

You can add the Low Power Mode option to your Control Panel as well and use the feature immediately when needed without going into Settings. Here’s how to do that.

Step 1: Wake up your Apple Watch.

Step 2: Scroll from bottom to top to open the control panel on your Apple Watch.

Step 3: Tap on Battery percentage.

Step 4: Scroll below and toggle on Low Powe Mode.

  • Published Date: September 23, 2022 4:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 23, 2022 5:00 PM IST
