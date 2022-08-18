YouTube is one of the most popular apps among all age groups. To make it user-friendly for each age bracket, it offers a Restricted Mode that blocks all the mature content from the platform, making it kid-friendly. However, YouTube does not promise that all adult content will be filtered out as sometimes these filters are not accurate and hence things can slip through the cracks at times. Also Read - Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation

In case your kid is using any particular device and you do not want him/her to come across any adult content, here's how you can turn on the Restricted Mode now. Steps to follow to turn on this mode on desktop and mobile device.

How to turn on/off YouTube Restricted Mode on desktop

Open YouTube.com on the web browser Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner From the profile menu, click on “Restricted Mode” Turn on the toggle for the “Active Restricted Mode” option

Now, the restricted mode will be activated for the said web browser.

How to turn on YouTube Restricted Mode on mobile

Open the YouTube app on your smartphone Go to the General menu in the YouTube Settings Go to the Restricted Mode option Turn on the toggle for “Activate Restricted Mode”

Do note that you will need to turn on the Restricted Mode separately for different devices. Hence, you need to turn it on manually if you use the app on more than one device. For the unversed, if you have an Apple device, you can enable USB Restricted Mode on your phone to secure the phone.

You can turn off the mode by following the same steps as mentioned earlier, according to the concerned device.

