comscore How to turn on the Restricted Mode on YouTube via desktop, mobile
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Turn On Off Restricted Mode On Youtube A Step By Step Guide
News

How to turn on/off Restricted Mode on YouTube: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can turn on the Restricted Mode on desktop or mobile devices, to make it kid-friendly.

Youtube channel block

YouTube is one of the most popular apps among all age groups. To make it user-friendly for each age bracket, it offers a Restricted Mode that blocks all the mature content from the platform, making it kid-friendly. However, YouTube does not promise that all adult content will be filtered out as sometimes these filters are not accurate and hence things can slip through the cracks at times. Also Read - Indian govt bans 7 Indian and 1 Pakistan-based YouTube channels for spreading misinformation

In case your kid is using any particular device and you do not want him/her to come across any adult content, here’s how you can turn on the Restricted Mode now. Steps to follow to turn on this mode on desktop and mobile device. Also Read - YouTube plans to launch an online store for streaming videos: Report

How to turn on/off YouTube Restricted Mode on desktop

  1. Open YouTube.com on the web browser
  2. Tap on your profile icon in the top right corner
  3.  From the profile menu, click on “Restricted Mode”
  4. Turn on the toggle for the “Active Restricted Mode” option

Now, the restricted mode will be activated for the said web browser. Also Read - YouTube tips: Top 5 features that you would want to try out now

How to turn on YouTube Restricted Mode on mobile

  1. Open the YouTube app on your smartphone
  2. Go to the General menu in the YouTube Settings
  3. Go to the Restricted Mode option
  4. Turn on the toggle for “Activate Restricted Mode”

Do note that you will need to turn on the Restricted Mode separately for different devices. Hence, you need to turn it on manually if you use the app on more than one device. For the unversed, if you have an Apple device, you can enable USB Restricted Mode on your phone to secure the phone.

You can turn off the mode by following the same steps as mentioned earlier, according to the concerned device.

For the unversed, YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, reported the Wall Street Journal. The platform has been in the works for at least 18 months and could be available as early as this fall

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 3:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to turn on/off Restricted Mode on YouTube
How To
How to turn on/off Restricted Mode on YouTube
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may see $100 price increase, likely to launch on September 7

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may see $100 price increase, likely to launch on September 7

Realme Buds T100 TWS earbuds launched, get Rs 200 off in first sale

Wearables

Realme Buds T100 TWS earbuds launched, get Rs 200 off in first sale

Mahindra Thar 5-door version spotted on Indian roads: Watch video

automobile

Mahindra Thar 5-door version spotted on Indian roads: Watch video

Realme 9i 5G launched in India: Here are the top alternatives

Photo Gallery

Realme 9i 5G launched in India: Here are the top alternatives

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Users can now recover deleted messages on WhatsApp, Watch video to know more

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models may see $100 price increase, likely to launch on September 7

Realme Buds T100 TWS earbuds launched, get Rs 200 off in first sale

Mahindra Thar 5-door version spotted on Indian roads: Watch video

Vivo X Fold S foldable smartphone launch timeline tipped

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999