How to turn on (or off) end-to-end encrypted chat backups on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a feature that lets anyone from sneaking up on their chat backups by encrypting them with end-to-end encryption. Here's how to use this feature.

Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a feature that prevents people from sneaking in on users’ conversation by getting to their chat backups. The feature called encrypted chat backups was announced last year and it fortifies WhatsApp chat backups with end-to-end encryption. This is the same encryption technique that the Meta-owned messaging app use to secure conversations on its platform. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces a new 'unread' chat filter: How it works

Chat backup, on the other hand, are either stored on Google Drive (for Android users) or on Apple iCloud (for iPhone users). These chat backups are not secured by any encryption technique and hence are vulnerable to be hacked or accessed by a hacker. End-to-end encryption mitigates this risk by encoding the content in the backups such that it can’t be accessed by anyone. Also Read - WhatsApp new privacy features: New privacy-oriented features you should know

This feature, however, is not enabled by default. WhatsApp users need to enable this functionality in a bid to secure their chat backups with end-to-end encryption. Users can either use a password or a 64-digit encryption key in a bid to decrypt the encryption while restoring the last saved WhatsApp chat backup on their Android smartphone or iPhone. Also Read - How to block spam emails in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

How to turn on end-to-end encrypted chat backup on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open Settings in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Go to Chats sub-section and then go to Chat Backup.

Step 3: Now tap the End-to-end Encrypted Backup option.

Step 4: Now tap the Turn On option and then follow the on-screen prompts to create a password or key.

Step 5: Lastly, tap the Create option and then wait for WhatsApp to prepare your end-to-end encrypted backup.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp users will not be able to restore the backup if they forget the password or key. Also, if you forget the password or key for WhatsApp, it cannot be reset.

Turn off end-to-end encrypted backup

Step 1: Open Settings in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Now, Go to Chats section and then go to Chat Backup.

Step 3: Now tap the end-to-end Encrypted Backup option.

Step 4: Next, tap Turn Off option.

Step 5: Next, enter your password or the 64-bit encryption key that you have set for the chat backup.

Step 6: Last, confirm that you want to turn off encrypted backup by tapping Turn Off option.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 2:27 PM IST
