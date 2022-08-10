Apple introduced the sleep schedule feature on iPhone with iOS 14. The feature does what it says, it lets you schedule your sleep timings and alert you sometime before it’s your bedtime. While this feature is readily available, not many know about it, but once you start using this feature, there’s no going back. Also Read - Bored of Siri’s voice? Here’s how you can change it

To use this feature, you do not need anything other than iPhone. However, it works better if you have an Apple Watch. With Apple Watch, you can accurately know whether you have slept less or exceeded the sleep timings. Also Read - Messaged the wrong person on WhatsApp? Now you have two days to delete it

Today, we will take a look at how we can use the Sleep Schedule feature on iOS. Before we get started, do note that this will only work on iOS 14 and above. Also Read - iPhone 14 may arrive on September 6 along with Apple Watch Series 8: Check price, features and more

How to use Sleep Schedule on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the Browse tab.

Step 3: Scroll down till you see the Sleep option and tap on it.

Step 4: Now, you will see the “Your Schedule’ option, below that tap on Edit.

Step 5: Here, you can schedule your Bedtime and Wake up time.

(You can tap and hold on the scroll wheel and set your preferred time, depending on the timing you set, you will see the number of hours you will be sleeping.

Step 6: After you set the time, scroll below and find Alarm Option, below that you can set up a Wakeup alarm if you want to (You can also set the sound for alarm, vibration patterns, and enable or disable snooze options).

Step 7: Once you are done with everything, tap on Done.

That’s how you can easily schedule your sleep cycle on your iPhone. You can use this feature to stay in discipline as it will notify you half an hour before its bedtime so that you can stop whatever you are doing and prioritize sleep.