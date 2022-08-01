comscore Google Maps: How to set up speed limit alerts
How to turn on speed limit warning on Google Maps

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can turn on the speed limit alerts on Google Maps.

Google Maps, being one of the most used apps, has several functionalities that allow users to have a hassle-free journey. These features include street view, toll estimates, Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) and more. The Google app can also send speed limit warning alerts to users in case they are about to exceed on a particular route. This way, users can check their speed and adjust it accordingly. Also Read - Google has no plans of 'shutting down' its gaming platform Google Stadia

Here are the steps that you can take to turn on these speed limit alerts on your device. Also Read - Meta, Google, Amazon want to change how you measure time: Is it really needed?

How to turn on the speed limit warning on Google Maps

  1. Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone
  2. Tap on the profile icon in the top right corner
  3. Scroll down and tap on navigation settings
  4. Now turn on the toggle for the speed limit
  5. Turn on toggle for speedometer

And you are good to go. Now, if you exceed a certain speed limit, the app will send you an alert immediately. This feature is now available for users in India as well. Also Read - How to free up space in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

As per the recent company blog, “To help support road safety efforts in the country, Google Maps will now show speed limits information shared by traffic authorities, starting with Bengaluru and Chandigarh. We are looking forward to partnering with more cities in surfacing speed limits info on Google Maps.”

Additionally, Google has teamed up with Bengaluru traffic police to help them optimise their traffic light timings – and we have some exciting initial results. It uses existing traffic patterns and machine learning to help cities better optimise their traffic light timings, “helping them reduce wait time at intersections, road congestion, and carbon emissions as well.”

As claimed by the company, “the pilot resulted in almost a 20 percent reduction in congestion across all the intersections.” Google is planning to expand this collaboration to Kolkata and Hyderabad as well in the coming months.

  Published Date: August 1, 2022 4:21 PM IST

