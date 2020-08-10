comscore How to turn OnePlus 8 or OnePlus Nord hole punch into a battery indicator
How to turn OnePlus 8 series or OnePlus Nord hole punch into a battery indicator

There is an app called Energy Ring, which adds a ring around the hole-punch. The ring acts as a battery indicator for eligible phones like OnePlus Nord and 8 series.

  Published: August 10, 2020 7:20 PM IST
The OnePlus 8 series was launched earlier this year and after a few weeks, the OnePlus Nord also made its debut. All the latest phones from OnePlus come with a hole-punch display design as it is the trend these days. From premium to budget phones, you will find a circular cut out on a lot of devices. The hole punch design has emerged as one of the easiest ways to add more screen real estate and yet avoid the wide notch design. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets another Oxygen OS update with display and camera improvements

In the past, in order to hide that notch, creative wallpapers were introduced. Since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, there have been plenty of resources to get wallpapers that offer a better look. There is an app called Energy Ring, which adds a ring around the hole-punch. The ring acts as a battery indicator, and one can also change the colors. Also Read - OnePlus Always On Display design revealed in new video; could come with OxygenOS 11

As there are diverse display dimensions and aspect ratios, the developer needs to update the app and adjust settings for every phone. The Energy Ring app supports both OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 8 series. It gives you the ability to change the ring’s thickness, configure ring direction, change colors, as well as cool animation. XDA developers reported that the Energy Ring app doesn’t consume battery, so users don’t need to worry about it. Also Read - OnePlus TV Home Demo now lets you experience the TV in your living room via AR

How to turn OnePlus phone hole punch into a battery indicator?

You first need to need to install the “Energy Ring: General Edition” app from the Google Play Store and open the application. You then will be asked to grant the permissions to the app in the phone’s settings section. You then need to turn on the switch in the app, which is located on from the top right corner, and you are done.

You can set the ring thickness by just dragging the slider. While exploring the app, you will also notice that it lets you tweak the charging animation from a drop-down list. You also get to set different colors for battery levels, which is kind of cool and fun as you get a full-color palette.

Price 44999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS OxygenOS based on Android 10
Display 6.55 inches-1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI
Internal Memory 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
Rear Camera Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
Front Camera The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor
Battery 4300 mAh (non-removable)
  Published Date: August 10, 2020 7:20 PM IST

